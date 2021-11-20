DoorDash delivers alcohol right to your door. Here's how it works

SOPA Images/Getty Images

Food delivery apps, like DoorDash, are a convenient way to grab a meal and get groceries delivered to your door, but what about drinks? The DoorDash delivery app can bring wine, beer and other alcoholic beverages to customers, too. Its alcohol delivery service is available in 20 states, the District of Columbia, Canada and Australia, reaching 100 million adults worldwide, the company said in September, when the new delivery option was added.

The option for alcohol delivery is available in California, New York, Washington, Idaho, Arizona, Texas, Minnesota, Ohio, Illinois, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Virginia, Florida, Kentucky, Tennessee, Michigan, Iowa, Oregon, Missouri and Nebraska, a DoorDash spokesperson said.

Read more: DoorDash vs. Uber Eats: Which food delivery app is best?

According to data from the National Restaurant Association, cited by DoorDash, 56% of customers older than 21 say they would likely order alcohol with their meals if it was offered as a food delivery option.

DoorDash isn't the only food delivery service to offer alcohol. You can also get beverages sent to your door with services such as Drizly, Saucey, Minibar and more. (Here's CNET's list of the best alcohol delivery services in 2021.) DoorDash also previously allowed national and local merchants to offer alcohol through DoorDash Drive, which handles large orders such as catered events.

How to order alcohol delivery through DoorDash

For drinking-age customers, the process is similar to ordering food through the app, but with additional steps to verify your ID and age before purchasing.

1. Open the DoorDash app. If you're in an area with alcohol delivery, you'll be able to toggle the alcohol tab to order from restaurants, grocery stores, local retailers and convenience stores. Add items to your order as you normally would.

2. Before completing your DoorDash order, the app will ask to verify your age by uploading a picture of your ID. This is a one-time process that you won't have to do again for your next alcohol order, the company says on its website.

Only the photo on your ID and your birth date will be visible to the person delivering your order, according to DoorDash. The rest of the information will be blurred, and once the order is complete, the deliverer no longer has access to your ID.

3. In addition to verifying your ID at checkout, the deliverer will check your ID again at the door before handing off your order.

For more on food delivery, check out CNET's list of best delivery services and meal kits. You can also take a look at how to order an at-home COVID test through DoorDash and CNET's list of best wine clubs and subscriptions in 2021 for your taste.