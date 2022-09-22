Microsoft released the first big upgrade for the Windows 11 operating system on Tuesday. The update enhances Windows 11 security features, productivity and accessibility tools, as well as gaming features. The update arrived just a couple weeks before the operating system's one-year anniversary.

Here's how to bring your device up to speed with the new update:

1. Open Settings on your laptop or desktop.

2. Choose Windows Update from the menu on the left-hand side of the screen.

3. You should see an option at the top of the screen that reads (something like) "2022-09 Cumulative Update for Windows 11."

4. Click Install.

5. Next you'll be prompted to restart your device or schedule a restart. If you're ready, click Restart Now.

6. After you computer reboots, you can verify that you've completed the process by clicking Check for Updates.

Shelby Brown/CNET

For more Windows 11 news, check out how Windows 11 differs from Windows 10 and Windows 11 features you should be using now.