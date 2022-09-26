Don't Miss Out on Windows 11's 2022 Update. How to Download

The first big upgrade for Microsoft Windows 11 is here. Arriving just a couple weeks before the operating system's first anniversary, the update enhances Windows 11 security features, productivity and accessibility tools, and gaming features.

It may be tempting to put off installing the update, especially if you have a million tabs and documents open and don't feel like restarting your computer. But trust us -- this upgrade sounds like it's worth it for the productivity enhancements alone. Find out more about Windows 11's new 2022 features.

And read on to for step-by-step guidance on how to bring your device up to speed with the new update.

How to download the Windows 11 2022 update

1. Open Settings on your laptop or desktop.

2. Choose Windows Update from the menu on the left-hand side of the screen.

3. You should see an option at the top of the screen that reads (something like) "2022-09 Cumulative Update for Windows 11."

4. Click Install.

5. Next you'll be prompted to restart your device or schedule a restart. If you're ready, click Restart Now.

6. After your computer reboots, you can verify that you've completed the process by clicking Check for Updates.

Shelby Brown/CNET

For more Windows 11 news, check out how Windows 11 differs from Windows 10 and Windows 11 features you should be using now.