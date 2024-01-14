Dolphins vs. Chiefs Livestream: How to Watch NFL Wild Card Game Online Today on Peacock

The Miami Dolphins had a chance to win the AFC East title Sunday night and host a playoff game this weekend. Instead, after falling to the rival Bills last weekend, they're heading to Kansas City to battle Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and the Chiefs in Saturday's second Wild Card game of the weekend.

Kansas City enters the playoffs having finished 11-6 in the regular season and having rested a number of their starters in Week 18 as their playoff position was already secure.

Whereas Saturday's first game aired on NBC, this contest will stream nationally on Peacock (as well as on broadcast TV in the local Miami and Kansas City markets) with kickoff called for 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT). Here is how you can watch, stream and follow along.

Patrick Mahomes comes into Saturday's game having registered 35 passing touchdowns so far this season for the Chiefs. David Eulitt/Getty Images

Dolphins vs. Chiefs game today: When and where?

This NFL Wild Card fixture sees the Chiefs host the Dolphins at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT) on Saturday. The game will take place at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, home of the Chiefs.

How to watch the Dolphins vs. Chiefs game online from anywhere using a VPN

If you find yourself unable to view the game locally, you may need a different way to watch the game and that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on game day by encrypting your traffic. It's also a great idea for when you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game. If your internet provider or mobile carrier has stuck you with an IP address that incorrectly shows your location in a blackout zone, a VPN can correct that problem by giving you an IP address in your correct, non blackout area. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US and Canada, as long as you've got a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.

How to watch Dolphins vs. Chiefs in the US

For those outside of the Miami or Kansas City areas, this week's Dolphins-Chiefs game will be available to watch nationally via streaming service Peacock.

Can I watch Dolphins vs. Chiefs on local TV?

Yes, but only if you live in the local market of either of the teams playing on Saturday. KSHB 41 in Kansas City and WTVJ 6 in South Florida will be showing the game. There are two ways to watch local channels on your TV. The first is with a live TV streaming service. The second is with an over-the-air antenna, if you live in an area that has good reception.

You can watch local networks with a live TV streaming service, but not every service carries every local network, so check each one using the links below to make sure it carries the channel you need for the game in your area.

