Get Lifetime Access to Discounted Airfare Deals With This $99 Dollar Flight Club Subscription

Travel the world using the app and email subscription combo to get alerts to all the best deals at your favorite airports and save thousands on airfare.

Does the price of airfare keep you grounded more often than not? Never miss out on your dream vacation again. Dollar Flight Club works to find deals on flights all over the world to help you travel for less. The company also has a score of 4.4 out of 5 stars on Trustpilot, so you know they deliver what they promise. You can save up to 90% on airline tickets when you take advantage of deals through a lifetime subscription to the Premium Plus tier of the Dollar Flight Club for just $99, which is a savings of 94% off your purchase. This deal is available today only (April 22). 

The Premium Plus plan gives you access to savings on flights in Business, Premium Economy and Economy seating and includes both domestic and international deals. Once you sign up and add your home airports, you'll get instant alerts via email and can book whenever and wherever using the app or the web. The app is available on both iOS and Android devices. Plus, you can get perks and discounts of up to 50% off from various partners, including Babbel, Acanela Expeditions, Huckberry and more. There is a $49 lifetime subscription available as well, but as it only includes Economy flights, you may have fewer options, so you'll want to consider the Premium Plus subscription if you intend to travel often.