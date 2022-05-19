DOJ Says It Won't Go After 'Good Faith' Hackers

The Department of Justice on Thursday revised its policy concerning the US's premier anti-hacking law, the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act, or CFAA. The department is instructing prosecutors to not use the CFAA to prosecute cybersecurity researchers, sometimes dubbed "white hat hackers," who have good faith intentions to improve technology.

The CFAA is a federal statute, enacted in 1986, that prohibits accessing a computer without authorization or in excess of authorization given. The law has long been criticized for overly broad and ambiguous language as to what constitutes authorized access to a protected computer, or what it means to exceed that authorization.

Up until a Supreme Court case that narrowed the scope of the law last year, concerns were raised that the law could allow prosecution for seemingly innocuous activity, such as using a work Zoom account to make a personal call or sharing a Netflix password.

With the DOJ's revised policy, the law is getting even more refined, removing the possibility that the US will prosecute cybersecurity researchers who are trying to better technology.

"Computer security research is a key driver of improved cybersecurity," said Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco in a press release. "The department has never been interested in prosecuting good-faith computer security research as a crime, and today's announcement promotes cybersecurity by providing clarity for good-faith security researchers who root out vulnerabilities for the common good."