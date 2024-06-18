Do I Need a VPN? How to Know If You Should Use a VPN

Many virtual private network providers suggest using a VPN for all online activities and that VPNs keep you completely anonymous while letting you access everything on the internet. However, most of that is exaggeration. While there are many misconceptions about what VPNs can actually do -- thanks in no small part to the marketing tactics of some VPN companies themselves -- there are still several reasons to use a VPN.

But do you actually need a VPN? If you’re just casually browsing the internet at home on your own Wi-Fi network, then a VPN may be unnecessary. But you should consider a VPN if you want to hide your web browsing activity from your ISP, unblock region-restricted content like foreign Netflix libraries, or access geo-blocked apps and sites while traveling internationally. Folks with critical privacy needs like journalists, attorneys, activists or asylum seekers will definitely need a VPN.

Let's explore what a VPN is, how it works and whether or not you need one.

What is a VPN and how does it work?

Screenshot/CNET

A VPN is privacy software that routes your internet connection through an encrypted tunnel to a secure server in another location. Accordingly, a VPN encrypts your internet traffic and masks your IP address.

By encrypting your internet traffic, VPNs hide your online activity from your ISP, network administrators, government entities, hackers and anyone else trying to decipher what you’re up to online. Because a VPN routes your traffic through a remote server, your real IP address is concealed so the sites you visit and the apps you use register only the IP address (and therefore, location) of the VPN server you’re connecting through. For instance, a VPN can make apps and websites think you’re in a different city, state or even country.

Do I need a VPN?

A VPN is a worthwhile tool to have in your digital toolkit if you value your online privacy. VPNs can prevent your ISP from monitoring your online activity and viewing what websites you’re visiting, thus preventing it from collecting and sharing all kinds of information about you. But VPNs offer many benefits outside of privacy for everything from entertainment to travel. Here’s when you may want -- or need -- a VPN.

You’ll need a VPN to bolster your privacy

Virtual private networks mask your actual IP address, thereby keeping your browsing data out of your ISP’s sight. A VPN can also help protect you in more privacy-critical situations. If you’re in a region with pervasive internet surveillance and censorship, especially during times of civil unrest, then a VPN is absolutely essential not just for your privacy but also for your ability to communicate with the outside world.

With a VPN, you can bypass government firewalls that block access to websites and communication tools like WhatsApp, Messenger, X, Zoom, Instagram and others that would otherwise be inaccessible -- all while hiding your activity from government entities. This makes a VPN an important tool for people like investigative journalists, activists or dissidents. Even if your situation isn’t quite as critical and you just want to get past the firewall at your school to access blocked sites and optimize your learning potential, a VPN can help.

You may want a VPN for streaming video and gaming

Viva Tung/CNET

Entertainment enthusiasts may benefit from a VPN. Because a VPN changes your IP address to the IP of the VPN server you’re connecting through, you can trick the websites you visit and apps you use into thinking you’re in a different location. This can help you access geographically restricted content from all over the world, whether you’re traveling and want to stream your favorite movies and shows as if you’re sitting on your couch at home or if you’re at home and want to access international streaming content that’s otherwise unavailable on your home network. I’ve used a VPN to watch movies and shows from Netflix’s UK library while at home in the US. While you’re traveling, you also may want to watch streaming content from your home library on services like Netflix that may otherwise be blocked from abroad.

A VPN can be worth getting for many other cases as well. If you’re a gamer, a VPN might help lower your ping by allowing you to route your connection through VPN servers that are close to your game’s data centers. A VPN can even help prevent your ISP from intentionally throttling your internet connection, which is a plus for gaming and other use cases like streaming, torrenting and videoconferencing. However, keep in mind that in most cases, a VPN will slow your internet speeds somewhat, often by 50% or more. So if your base internet speeds are unbearably slow to begin with, a VPN may render your internet unusable -- in which case a VPN wouldn’t be worth using. But if you’re using a fast VPN and have decent base internet speeds, you’ll probably hardly even notice a difference in performance.

VPNs are great for travel (and don’t even take up space in your carry-on or checked bag)

NordVPN's slick interface makes it simple to do everything from hop on a server to enable advanced privacy settings Screenshot by CNET

A VPN offers many benefits for travelers as well. If you travel a lot and use public Wi-Fi, then it’s worth it to get a VPN, because it can help protect your privacy on unsecured public networks. Although using public Wi-Fi doesn’t pose as great of a risk as it did in the past thanks to the widespread implementation of HTTPS across websites, a VPN can fill in the gaps where HTTPS falls short.

For instance, HTTPS only encrypts browser traffic, so any unencrypted data you’re transmitting on your device from other apps you’re using may be at risk. Also, network admins can still log data like your IP address, your device’s MAC address, as well as information like the timestamps associated with your online activity and the websites you visit (but not the specific pages or any information you might enter into fields on those pages). A VPN encrypts all of your traffic on your entire device and conceals your IP address, delivering a far greater level of privacy than you’d get from HTTPS alone.

VPNs are privacy tools, not security apps

Although VPNs are versatile and have many benefits, they’re just one piece of the digital privacy-security puzzle. A VPN won’t make you completely anonymous online, and it can’t protect your device from malware like an antivirus program can. It also can’t make you enable multifactor authentication on your online accounts or stop you from entering your personal data into a phishing site.

A VPN is not a silver bullet for all of your online privacy and security needs, but it can be a helpful privacy tool for many people and in many different circumstances. Some VPN providers offer security tools -- for instance, NordVPN’s Plus and Ultimate tiers include malware protection. And for extra pseudo-anonymity, you can use Tor -- The Onion Router -- in conjunction with a VPN for beefed-up privacy protection.

How to decide if you need a VPN

There’s a good chance you need a VPN if:

You want to keep your online browsing activity hidden from your ISP, websites you visit and apps you use

You’d like to stream geographically protected content such as international Netflix or Disney Plus libraries

You’re a frequent international traveler

You’ve got critical privacy requirements

You have to circumvent censorship or throttling restrictions

If none of these particularly apply to you, then you don’t necessarily need a VPN.

Regardless, the best VPNs are incredibly easy to use and can be quite budget-friendly as well. A good VPN usually costs you anywhere from about $5 to $15 for a monthly plan, or about $40 to $100 for a yearly plan. If you just want general online privacy and aren’t too concerned with torrenting or unblocking streaming content, then you can even use Proton VPN for free. Proton’s free tier (unlike many free VPNs) is safe to use and imposes no usage restrictions.

A VPN can be something you use occasionally or every day whenever you go online. Ultimately, it’s up to you to decide whether you need a VPN based on your budget, your online activities and the level of privacy you demand. If you’re on the fence, I’d suggest trying a few VPNs to see if they’re something you’d use enough to justify the purchase -- many VPNs offer monthly plans and even 30-day money-back guarantees, so there’s little risk in trying before buying.