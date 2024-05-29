Disney's 'Moana 2': Watch the First Trailer

Moana 2 is setting sail for theaters, and we now have a first trailer for the sequel to the beloved family film.

The animated follow-up flick to 2016's Moana, originally developed as a TV series, once again stars Auli'i Cravalho and Dwayne Johnson as the voices of Moana and Maui. The musical is scheduled to hit theaters on Nov. 27. You can dive into the teaser trailer below.

According to Disney, Moana 2 takes place three years after the eponymous character's first voyage. Moana receives "an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors," according to a synopsis from the entertainment giant, and "must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she's ever faced."

Moana fans have more to look forward to, as a live-action version of the first film is also on the way. It's set to star Johnson and a yet-to-be-announced actress other than Cravalho as Moana and premiere in 2026.