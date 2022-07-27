Disney Will Now Allow Hulu to Air Political Ads

After facing criticism over advertising censorship, Hulu will begin running ads for political issues and campaigns on its platform. The streaming service, which is majority-owned by Disney, will implement the policy change immediately but with some conditions.

"After a thorough review of ad policies across its linear networks and streaming platforms over the last few months, Disney is now aligning Hulu's political advertising policies to be consistent with the Company's general entertainment and sports cable networks and ESPN+. Hulu will now accept candidate and issue advertisements covering a wide spectrum of policy positions, but reserves the right to request edits or alternative creative, in alignment with industry standards," a Disney spokesperson said in a statement.

Broadcast networks such as CBS and Disney's ABC are subject to the Communications Act of 1934, which prevents them from blocking or censoring political campaign ads from any party. Streaming services like Hulu are not bound by such legal rules that cover political ads. Therefore, it's up to the individual brand to decide how or what ads will air on its platform.

