X
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you Accept

Disney Plus Will Add a New Ad-Free Streaming Bundle Next Month

Streaming customers will soon be able to bundle ad-free Disney Plus and Hulu, with a combined app coming later in the year.

kourtjackson-rv
kourtjackson-rv
Kourtnee Jackson Writer
Kourtnee covers TV streaming services and home entertainment news and reviews at CNET. She previously worked as an entertainment reporter at Showbiz Cheat Sheet where she wrote about film, television, music, celebrities, and streaming platforms.
Expertise Kourtnee is a longtime cord-cutter who's subscribed to streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Crunchyroll, Sling, Spotify and more. As a real-life user of these services, she tracks the latest developments in streaming, the newest re Credentials
  • Though Kourtnee hasn't won any journalism awards yet, she's been a Netflix streaming subscriber since 2012 and knows the magic of its hidden codes.
See full bio
Kourtnee Jackson
Disney+ logo on a phone

Disney will roll out a new subscription bundle in September. 

 Sarah Tew/CNET

Disney is adding another streaming bundle package for customers who want to watch without ads. The upcoming Duo Premium plan will feature both ad-free Disney Plus and ad-free Hulu for $20 a month.

CEO Bob Iger announced the new plan, which will arrive on Sept. 6, during the company's third-quarter earnings call on Wednesday. The new bundle joins three existing Disney Plus options between $10 and $20: Duo Basic with ads (Disney Plus, Hulu), Trio Basic with ads (Disney Plus, Hulu, ESPN) and Trio Premium without ads (Disney Plus, Hulu, ESPN).

The new bundle will be available for US customers, while Canadian subscribers will also have an additional option. Additionally, prices for the existing Trio Basic and Trio Premium plans are set to increase on Oct. 12.

"I'm pleased to share that our ad-supported Disney Plus subscription offering will become available in Canada and in select markets across Europe beginning Nov. 1," said Iger. "A new ad-free bundled subscription plan featuring Disney Plus and Hulu will be available in the US."

The entertainment giant also has plans to combine Disney Plus and Hulu into a single streaming app, with both platforms remaining as standalone options. During its second-quarter earnings call in May, Iger shared that the unified Hulu-Disney Plus offering will be ad-supported and only available to customers who already have both streaming services through a Disney bundle. Disney is currently working on merging content for the two services.

Services and Software Guides

VPN
Cybersecurity
Streaming Services
Web Hosting & Websites
Other Services & Software