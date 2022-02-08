Photo by Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images

Disney Plus tested its live-streaming capabilities for the first time Tuesday morning. The video streaming service broadcast live the announcement of the 94th annual Academy Awards nominations.

"We performed a test for live streaming capabilities on Disney+ in the U.S. with this morning's Academy Award nominations," said the company in a statement. "We are pleased with the results and will continue to test as part of our ongoing and iterative approach to deliver the best user experiences to consumers."

The ceremony was hosted by actors Leslie Jordan and Tracee Ellis Ross.

Up until now, the concept of Disney Plus has been much like Netflix, the world's largest subscription service by members: lots of entertainment programming to watch on-demand, but no live events, live sports or news programming. By testing its first live stream, Disney is formally opening the technological door to new TV formats on the service – think Marvel movie red-carpet event coverage live, for example.

Live streams may also become important as Disney experiments with the relationship between Disney Plus and its other streaming services, Hulu and ESPN Plus. Currently, the three services are separate and available to pay for with one bill in a discounted bundle.

More to come.