Disney Plus Reportedly Considers Cheaper Tier With Ads

A lower-cost tier of Disney's streaming service could be on the horizon.

Corinne Reichert headshot
Corinne Reichert
Sarah Tew/CNET

Disney is considering launching a cheaper version of Disney Plus that would be supported by ads, according to a report. The new tier could increase subscriber growth on Disney's streaming service, The Information reported Thursday citing an unnamed source. 

Unlike streaming services like Netflix, which has three different paid tiers, there's only one tier for Disney Plus currently, which costs $7.99 a month or $79.99 a year. You can also bundle Disney Plus with ad-supported Hulu and ESPN Plus for $13.99, or with ad-free Hulu and ESPN Plus for $19.99 a month.

Disney Plus had 129.8 million subscribers as of Jan. 1, after adding 11.7 million members in the last three months of 2021.

Disney Plus didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

