Disney Plus Price Is Going Up $3 This Year. Here's How to Cancel Your Subscription

Disney Plus is raising its prices by $3 in December, and adding a new ad-supported tier. If you don't want to pay the additional cost for commercial-free viewing ($11) or keep the $8 plan you've got now, which will soon have ads, you can cancel your subscription. However, the steps you need to take to end your service depends on how you signed up in the first place.

For most, you'll need to sign in to your Disney Plus account in a web browser to manage and cancel your subscription, but things are slightly different if you signed up using the phone app.

When you cancel your subscription, you'll still be able to watch Disney Plus movies and shows until the end of the billing cycle. Here's what you need to do.

Cancel your subscription in a browser

1. Open disneyplus.com in a browser on your laptop or phone.

2. Log in with your username and password.

3. Select your profile icon.

4. Tap Account.

5. Select your subscription. It will say something like Disney Plus (monthly).

6. Click Cancel Subscription.

7. Select your reason for canceling. For example, it's too expensive or you watched everything you wanted to.

8. Confirm you want to cancel by selecting Continue to Cancel.

Sarah Tew/CNET

Cancel Disney Plus in your iPhone settings

1. Open the Settings app on your iPhone.

2. Tap your name at the top.

3. Select Subscriptions.

4. Tap Disney Plus.

5. Select Cancel Subscription.

Cancel Disney Plus in the Google Play Store on your Android phone

1. Open the Google Play Store on your Android.

2. Tap your profile picture.

3. Select Payments and Subscriptions.

4. Tap Subscriptions.

5. Select Disney Plus.

6. Tap Cancel subscription and follow the on-screen instructions.

Don't worry, if you change your mind, you can always sign up again (and possibly get the bundle deal with Hulu and ESPN Plus).

Want to know more? Here's everything you need to know about Disney Plus.