Disney Plus Offers a 1-Month Subscription for $2 to Any New Sign-Ups

is offering a $2 subscription for one month of its streaming service for any new members who sign up starting at 9 p.m. PT Wednesday through 11:59 p.m. PT on Sept. 19. That cuts $6 off a single month of Disney Plus; any members who keep the service will be charged $8 starting with their second bill.

But the deal comes just three months before Disney Plus is set to hike its prices. Starting Dec. 8, the current, ad-free subscription will go up $3 a month, to $11. Simultaneously, a new ad-based membership will launch at $8 a month, the same price that Disney Plus subscribers are paying now to watch ad free. (Disney has published tables detailing all the new rates.)

The launch of the $2 deal also coincides with what's dubbed Disney Plus Day, an annual marketing event for the service that typically includes adding big new titles to stream as well as some discounts and perks across Disney's businesses. Disney Plus is also releasing its big-screen Marvel movie Thor: Love and Thunder to stream starting Thursday for Disney Plus Day, as well as debuting its live-action reimagining of Pinocchio on the service too.

Disney Plus has been a breakaway success among a wave of new streaming services in the last two-plus years, thanks in part to its large library of shows, movies and exclusive originals. Disney Plus has 152 million subscribers, quickly putting it in the same league as Netflix -- the industry leader with more than 220 million paying members worldwide.