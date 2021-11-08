Elon Musk Tesla stock poll EV tax credits Google Doodle celebrates Indian biologist Xbox Series X restocks PS5 restocks Black Friday best deals
Disney Plus adding IMAX Enhanced aspect ratio to MCU movies

Disney Plus subscribers will be able to see about 26% more Marvel movie action starting Friday.

disney-plus-imax

Disney Plus subscribers will be able to stream 13 Marvel movies in IMAX starting Friday.

 Disney/Screenshot by CNET

Disney Plus subscribers will be able to stream select Marvel titles in IMAX's Expanded Aspect Ratio with IMAX Enhanced on Disney Plus starting Nov. 12, according to a Monday release. This means viewers will get about 26% picture when watching movies.

At launch, subscribers can check out 13 Marvel titles in IMAX's Expanded Aspect Ratio:

  • Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
  • Iron Man
  • Guardians of the Galaxy
  • Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
  • Captain America: Civil War
  • Doctor Strange
  • Thor: Ragnarok
  • Black Panther
  • Avengers; Infinity war
  • Ant-Man and the Wasp
  • Captain Marvel
  • Avengers: Endgame
  • Black Widow

"IMAX, Disney, and Marvel Studios are giving the fans what they want: the most immersive viewing experience throughout the life of a Marvel Studios film, from exclusive theatrical release to the library at-home where they can now watch the Avengers assemble with more picture than ever before,"  IMAX CEO Rich Gelfond said in a statement. 

