Disney Plus adding IMAX Enhanced aspect ratio to MCU movies

Disney/Screenshot by CNET

Disney Plus subscribers will be able to stream select Marvel titles in IMAX's Expanded Aspect Ratio with IMAX Enhanced on Disney Plus starting Nov. 12, according to a Monday release. This means viewers will get about 26% picture when watching movies.

At launch, subscribers can check out 13 Marvel titles in IMAX's Expanded Aspect Ratio:

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Iron Man

Guardians of the Galaxy

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Captain America: Civil War

Doctor Strange

Thor: Ragnarok

Black Panther

Avengers; Infinity war

Ant-Man and the Wasp

Captain Marvel

Avengers: Endgame

Black Widow

"IMAX, Disney, and Marvel Studios are giving the fans what they want: the most immersive viewing experience throughout the life of a Marvel Studios film, from exclusive theatrical release to the library at-home where they can now watch the Avengers assemble with more picture than ever before," IMAX CEO Rich Gelfond said in a statement.