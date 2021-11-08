Disney Plus adding IMAX Enhanced aspect ratio to MCU movies

Disney Plus subscribers will be able to stream select Marvel titles in IMAX's Expanded Aspect Ratio with IMAX Enhanced on Disney Plus starting Nov. 12, according to a Monday release. This means viewers will get about 26% picture when watching movies.
At launch, subscribers can check out 13 Marvel titles in IMAX's Expanded Aspect Ratio:
- Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
- Iron Man
- Guardians of the Galaxy
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
- Captain America: Civil War
- Doctor Strange
- Thor: Ragnarok
- Black Panther
- Avengers; Infinity war
- Ant-Man and the Wasp
- Captain Marvel
- Avengers: Endgame
- Black Widow
"IMAX, Disney, and Marvel Studios are giving the fans what they want: the most immersive viewing experience throughout the life of a Marvel Studios film, from exclusive theatrical release to the library at-home where they can now watch the Avengers assemble with more picture than ever before," IMAX CEO Rich Gelfond said in a statement.