Discovery Plus Without Ads Will Now Cost You $9 a Month

Discovery Plus, a standalone streaming service from Warner Bros. Discovery that offers originals as well as popular shows from channels like HGTV and Food Network, is raising its price.

Starting Tuesday, Discovery Plus without ads will cost $9 a month in the US, up $2 from its previous price. The ad-supported plan will remain the same price at $5 a month. Existing subscribers will see their monthly rate increase on their next billing cycle on or after Nov. 2, said Warner Bros. Discovery in a release.

The company said the price jump will allow it to "continue to provide can't miss-stories in the food, home, relationships, true crime, paranormal genres," adding that this is the first increase to the monthly subscription price in the US since launching in 2021. Several other streaming services, including Disney Plus, Hulu, Peacock and Paramount Plus, have also increased prices this year.

Discovery Plus remains a standalone streaming service, though much of its content is also now available on Max, the refashioned streaming service that replaced HBO Max in May. Max combines Discovery Plus titles with the former HBO Max, highlighting the depth of Warner Bros. Discovery catalog, says CNET's Kourtnee Jackson and Meara Isenberg in their review of the streaming service. Max costs $10 a month with ads or $16 a month for the ad-free option.

Max is also adding live sports for US customers starting on Thursday. The sports package will cost an extra $10 a month, but Max subscribers can stream sports at no extra cost as part of a promo period until Feb. 29.

