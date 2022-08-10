If you've used Discord's Android app, you've probably been frustrated with the speed with which updates come to your device. You've probably seen a message when an update is released that reads "Android support coming soon" while iOS and desktop users enjoy the new features. However, these wait times should be minimal moving forward.

Discord announced a major update on Aug. 1 to the Android app's development framework. Users should expect significant improvements to the app after an automatic update is released in the coming weeks after Discord rebuilt the app using the development framework React Native.

This framework was developed by Meta and has been used to power Android and iOS apps like Facebook and Bloomberg. What makes this framework special is it allows developers to work across platforms without much additional effort, saving time and energy.

This means Android users should start to receive updates at about the same speed as iOS and desktop users.

Design details will be more uniform across the different platforms, but they will still be unique. For example, after new Android users download the app, they will be met with a larger font that is similar to that in the iOS app. Current users will have the option to change the font in the Discord settings.

The new development process also means that Android users should receive more frequent updates. Prior to the update, Discord teams would have to maintain different codebases for different devices, but the new development process consolidates the work. Since the teams will have fewer codebases to maintain, they will be able to address any bug fixes or other updates in a more timely manner.

If you're an Android user and don't have the Discord app, you can download it from the Google Play Store.

