DirecTV Stream lets Dallas Mavericks, Stars fans save on regional sports network packages

Sports fans in Dallas looking to ditch cable might now have a compelling reason to finally pull the plug. DirecTV Stream is offering new customers a $50 discount for five months on their Choice, Ultimate and Premier packages, making a total savings of $250.

All three packages come with access to Bally Sports Southwest, the regional sports network of the Dallas Stars and the Dallas Mavericks. This means that local NHL and NBA fans will be able to stream all of their home team's games without cable. DirecTV Stream is one of the only live TV streaming services to carry Bally Sports networks, making it a good pick for sports fans with teams covered by what was formerly called Fox Sports.

If you live in northern Texas or parts of Oklahoma, Arkansas, and Louisiana and are interested in taking advantage of this deal, you'll need to type in your zip code to see if you're eligible. Once you sign up, you'll need to keep your account active for five months to get the full discount. The prices of DirecTV Stream will jump back up at the end of the deal, but that still means that you can watch the majority of the Stars and Mavericks seasons at a discounted rate.

The promotion, done in conjunction between DirecTV and the Mavericks, will only be open to "the first 10,000 new subscribers in select ZIP Codes." If you're interested you'll need to sign up by Dec. 28.

The Choice Plan regularly costs $85 a month and comes with over 90 channels, including three-month trials of HBO Max, Epix, Starz, Cinemax and Showtime. The Ultimate plan comes in at $95 a month for over 130 channels and the same three-month trial of the premium movie channels. The Premier plan costs $140 a month and includes full subscriptions to the premium movie channels as well as over 140 other stations.

It is worth noting that while other NBA channels -- particularly ABC, ESPN, TNT and NBA TV -- are included with all three packages, Stars fans looking to take advantage will want to spring for one of the higher two options to make sure you don't miss out on hockey games broadcast on the NHL Network.