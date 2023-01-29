Derby County vs. West Ham Livestream: How to Watch FA Cup Soccer From Anywhere

Currently struggling at the foot of the Premier League, West Ham face a potential banana skin as they head to League One outfit Derby County for their FA Cup fourth round fixture on Monday.

Two divisions below the Hammers, in-form Derby are flying high at the top of League One. Currently unbeaten in 14 games in all competitions under coach Paul Warne, the Rams will come into this match likely feeling confident of pulling off a huge shock.

They welcome a West Ham side to Pride Park who find themselves just one point above the English Premier League relegation zone, with major doubts currently surrounding the future of coach David Moyes.

The Hammers are set to be without injured key defender Kurt Zouma, while new signing Danny Ings is ineligible to play. With Italian star Gianluca Scamacca sidelined with a knee injury, Moyes could opt to play winger Jarrod Bowen as a makeshift striker following his two goals last weekend against Everton.

Below, we'll outline the best live TV streaming services to use to watch the game live, wherever you are in the world.

Derby County vs. West Ham: When and where?



Derby County host West Ham at Pride Park on Monday, Jan. 30. Kickoff is set for 7.45 p.m. local time in the UK (2.45 p.m. ET, 11.45 a.m. PT in the US and Canada, and 6.45 a.m. AEDT on Jan. 31 in Australia).

How to watch the Derby County vs. West Ham game online from anywhere using a VPN

If you find yourself unable to view the game locally, you may need a different way to watch the game -- that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on game day by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Canada, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.

Livestream the Derby County vs. West Ham game in the US

This cup match at Pride Park is streaming exclusively live in the US on ESPN Plus. Kick-off is at 3 p.m. ET (12 p.m. PT) on Monday afternoon for viewers in the States.

ESPN's standalone streaming service costs $10 a month or $100 for an annual subscription. With it, you'll be able to watch all of this season's FA Cup fixtures, including this intriguing match-up at Old Trafford. Read our ESPN Plus review.

Livestream the Derby County vs. West Ham game for free in the UK

The great news for footy fans in the UK is that free-to-air broadcasters the BBC and ITV are sharing live duties for this season's FA Cup.

This fixture is being shown exclusively on ITV4, with coverage starting at 7 p.m. GMT ahead of the 7.45 p.m. kick-off.

ITV With the match being broadcast on ITV4, that also means you'll also be able to watch the game online for free via the network's on-demand streaming service, ITVX (formerly ITV Hub). The service has an updated new app that's available for Android and Apple mobile devices, as well as a vast array of smart TVs.

Livestream Derby County vs. West Ham game in Canada

Canadian soccer fans looking to watch this big FA Cup fixture can watch all the action live via Sportsnet, with kickoff set for 2.45 a.m. ET (11.45 a.m. PT) on Monday afternoon.

Sportsnet is available via most cable operators, but cord-cutters can subscribe to the network's standalone streaming service SN Now instead, with prices starting at CA$15 per month or CA$150 per year.

Livestream Derby County vs. West Ham game in Australia

ViacomCBS now holds the broadcast rights for the FA Cup in Australia, which means you can now watch matches from the tournament live Down Under via streaming service Paramount Plus. Kickoff is at the somewhat inconvenient time of 6.45 a.m. AEDT on Tuesday morning.