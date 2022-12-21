Delta May Offer Free Wi-Fi for Passengers in 2023

Delta Air Lines plans to offer free Wi-Fi service on its flights in early 2023, The Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday. The company is testing out the service by providing it "to select customers on select routes."

In March, the carrier announced that by the end of 2022, it would equip all its domestic aircraft with the level of Wi-Fi connectivity that customers would find at home. Delta tapped Viasat as its Wi-Fri provider and in 2021, began charging a $5 fee for in-flight usage. Viasat -- one of two Wi-Fi providers for Delta -- is currently available on more than 400 of the company's planes. If the airline eliminates the fee, it could become an appealing perk for passengers.

Per the WSJ report, the carrier will launch free Wi-Fi service on a "significant portion" of its planes, and then activate it on the rest of its fleet later throughout the year. It is unclear whether Delta will continue offering the feature through Viasat or its other provider, Intelsat.

Delta did not immediately respond to a request for comment.