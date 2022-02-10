CyberGhost vs. Norton LifeLock Secure VPN: Speed, security and price compared

CyberGhost

In CNET's previous coverage of virtual private networks, we've praised CyberGhost for its roster of competitive features. Our in-depth review of CyberGhost last year included speed testing, security verification and an analysis of its full suite of privacy tools -- though we also found that it exposed your VPN use to your internet service provider. Since then, CyberGhost has increased its number of servers and is prepared to roll out a new suite of privacy tools, all while remaining one of the cheapest VPNs we've reviewed -- at $2.75 per month for a three-year plan.

But as we've bolstered our approach to VPN reviews in recent months, CyberGhost has raised some red flags. Its parent company's history warrants skepticism, its website and app trackers are more numerous than necessary and its ad-blocker uses an untrustworthy method of traffic manipulation no VPN should even think about. Not to mention its previous issue of letting your ISP see that you were using it, which could land you in trouble in countries where VPNs are outlawed. While its low price previously made it worth considering if you needed to change the appearance of your location online, it won't provide you best-in-class security.

With nearly 49% of average internet speed lost, CyberGhost outperformed competitor Norton LifeLock Secure VPN's speed loss of 57%. While neither VPN can catch up to speed-intensive VPNs like Surfshark and ExpressVPN, which lost just 27% and 2% speed in our tests, respectively, the addition of more than 2,000 servers to CyberGhost's fleet over the past year suggests it may be in the midst of a continued upswing in speed.

No IP address, DNS or other potentially user-identifying data leaks were detected during our testing, but CyberGhost didn't hide the fact that I was using a VPN, so I recommend some caution here. In March 2019, a CNET reviewer likewise found that CyberGhost failed one of our data leak tests, which allowed internet traffic to be seen by an ISP.

While CyberGhost's speeds and security appear to be improving, I don't currently recommend using CyberGhost if you're in a country where VPNs are illegal. I also recommend anyone in the US reviews CyberGhost's parent company before deciding whether to pay for a subscription.

CyberGhost's best offer right now is $2.75 per month, or $99 for a three-year plan with seven simultaneous connections. That's a great deal for the budget-minded, and beats Norton LifeLock's lowest offer of $5 monthly (which comes with just a single connection allowed).

