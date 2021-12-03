Cyber savings at Zyro: Up to 89% off website plans for blogs, ecommerce and more

Zyro/Screenshot by CNET

Holiday Gift Guide 2021

If you're looking to start a personal site, blog or ecommerce business, Zyro is offering an impressive Cyber Week deal. Designed to help small business owners, Zyro is a platform that provides tools to make building a successful website or online store fast and simple. CNET readers have the opportunity to with code CNETBF now through Dec. 5.

There are different subscription plans available, each with its own set of various features, including an AI logo-maker, the ability to host products and accept online payments, SSL security, blogging tools, analytics and much more. Zyro also offers 24/7 live chat support with each plan, so you'll always be able to reach someone if you need assistance.