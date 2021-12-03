Jack Reacher trailer Tesla Cyberquad for kids White House outlines plan against omicron variant Home Alone house is on Airbnb PS5 restock tracker Cyber Week deals still available
Featured Mobile Computing Gaming Home Entertainment Services & Software
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Cyber savings at Zyro: Up to 89% off website plans for blogs, ecommerce and more

Zyro is offering massive discounts on its website plans, which can help you get your brand or small business online.

zyroad.jpg
Zyro/Screenshot by CNET
This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift.

If you're looking to start a personal site, blog or ecommerce business, Zyro is offering an impressive Cyber Week deal. Designed to help small business owners, Zyro is a platform that provides tools to make building a successful website or online store fast and simple. CNET readers have the opportunity to save up to 89% off website plans with code CNETBF now through Dec. 5.  

See at Zyro

There are different subscription plans available, each with its own set of various features, including an AI logo-maker, the ability to host products and accept online payments, SSL security, blogging tools, analytics and much more. Zyro also offers 24/7 live chat support with each plan, so you'll always be able to reach someone if you need assistance. 