Cyber savings at Zyro: Up to 89% off website plans for blogs, ecommerce and more

If you're looking to start a personal site, blog or ecommerce business, Zyro is offering an impressive Cyber Week deal. Designed to help small business owners, Zyro is a platform that provides tools to make building a successful website or online store fast and simple. CNET readers have the opportunity to save up to 89% off website plans with code CNETBF now through Dec. 5.
There are different subscription plans available, each with its own set of various features, including an AI logo-maker, the ability to host products and accept online payments, SSL security, blogging tools, analytics and much more. Zyro also offers 24/7 live chat support with each plan, so you'll always be able to reach someone if you need assistance.