Customer Information Stolen in Samsung Data Breach

Samsung said Friday that the personal information of some of its customers was stolen from its US computer systems earlier this year.

In a notice to customers, the South Korea-based tech giant says that in July an unauthorized person acquired information from the systems. In early August, Samsung determined through its investigation that some customer data was compromised.

The company says it has since secured the affected systems, hired an outside cybersecurity firm and is working with law enforcement.

The customer data stolen may have included names, contact and demographic information, dates of birth and product registration information, Samsung says. More personal data such as Social Security numbers and payment card information wasn't compromised.

Samsung didn't disclose how many customers were affected, but says it's in the process of notifying those that were.