Crystal Palace vs. Spurs Livestream: How to Watch Premier League Soccer From Anywhere

There's an intriguing London derby in store at Selhurst Park today as Crystal Palace look to end table-topping Tottenham's unbeaten run.

Under new boss Ange Postecoglou, Spurs have made their best start to a season since winning an historic league and cup double all the way back in 1960-61.

Palace currently find themselves in a respectable 11th, but goals have been a problem for Roy Hodgson's men, with the Eagles having hit the net just seven times in their nine league games so far.

Below, we'll outline the best live TV streaming services to use to watch all of the action live wherever you are in the world.

Under Ange Postecoglou, Spurs have managed to win seven and drawn two of their opening nine Premier League games. Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Crystal Palace vs. Spurs: When and where?



Crystal Palace hosts Tottenham Hotspurs at Selhurst Park on Friday, Oct. 27. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. BST (3 p.m. ET, 12 p.m PT, 6 a.m. AEDT).

How to watch the Crystal Palace vs. Spurs game online from anywhere using a VPN

If you find yourself unable to view the game locally, you may need a different way to watch the game -- that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on game day by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game. So if your internet provider or mobile carrier has stuck you with an IP address that incorrectly shows your location in a blackout zone, a VPN can correct that problem by giving you an IP address in your correct, non-blackout area. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Canada, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.

Livestream the Crystal Palace vs. Spurs game in the US

Friday's Crystal Palace-Spurs match is on USA Network, which you can access as part of your cable package or at the NBC Sports website with a valid login, and can be streamed via Sling TV and other more expensive streaming TV services.

Sling TV Watch the Premier League on USA Network from $35 per month Sling TV's Blue plan includes USA Network, making it a great option for those wanting to watch Premier League action. It's $35 per month and includes over 40 channels, including other sports channels like ESPN and FS1. See at Sling TV

Livestream the Crystal Palace vs. Spurs game in the UK

Premier League rights in the UK are split between Sky Sports, Amazon Prime Video and TNT Sports (previously known as BT Sport). The Crystal Palace-Spurs game is exclusive to Sky Sports -- showing on its Sky Sports Main Event, Premier League and Ultra channels. If you already have Sky Sports as part of your TV package, you can stream the game via its Sky Go app, but cord-cutters will want to get set up with a Now account and a Now Sports membership to stream the game.

Now (UK) Watch the Premier League from £12 Sky subsidiary Now (formerly Now TV) offers streaming access to Sky Sports channels with a Now Sports membership. You can get a day of access for £12, or sign up to a monthly plan from £25 per month right now. See at Now

Livestream the Crystal Palace vs. Spurs game in Canada

If you want to stream Crystal Palace vs. Spurs live in Canada, you'll need to subscribe to FuboTV Canada. The service has exclusive rights for this Premier League season.

FuboTV Canada Watch the Premier League from CA$25 per month FuboTV is the go-to destination for Canadians looking to watch the Premier League this season, with exclusive streaming rights to every game. It costs CA$25 per month, though you can save some cash by paying quarterly or annually. See at Fubo Canada

Livestream the Crystal Palace vs. Spurs game in Australia

Football fans Down Under can watch this EPL fixture on streaming service Optus Sport, which is showing every single Premier League game live in Australia this season.

Optus Sport Watch the Premier League in Australia from AU$7 a month With exclusive rights to screen every EPL match live this season, as well as German Bundesliga and Spanish La Liga games, streaming service Optus Sport is a particularly big draw for Aussie soccer fans. If you're already an Optus network customer you can bag Optus Sport for a reduced price, with discounts bringing the price down to as low as AU$7 per month. If you're not, a standalone monthly subscription to the service starts at AU$25. See at Optus Sport

