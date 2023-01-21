Crystal Palace vs. Newcastle Livestream: How to Watch Premier League Soccer From Anywhere

Third in the English Premier League table and looking every inch contenders for Champions League qualification, Newcastle United travel to the capital on Saturday for what looks like a tricky test of their top-four credentials against Crystal Palace.

A late Alexander Isak goal proved enough for Newcastle to beat in-form Fulham last time out, but it was a victory that came at some cost, with influential central midfielder Bruno Guimaraes forced off through an ankle injury.

The hosts come into this EPL clash off the back of a battling midweek performance that saw them snatch a late draw against Man United via a magical free-kick from midfielder Michael Olise. Currently sitting comfortably in midtable, Palace boss Patrick Vieira will nevertheless be looking for an improvement from his forward line, who've failed to score at home from open play since December.

Below, we'll outline the best live TV streaming services to use to watch the game live wherever you are in the world.

Crystal Palace vs. Newcastle United: When and where?



Crystal Palace host Newcastle at Selhurst Park in London on Saturday, Jan. 21. Kickoff is set for 5.30 p.m. local time in the UK (12.30 p.m. ET, 9.30 a.m. PT in the US).

How to watch the Crystal Palace vs. Newcastle game online from anywhere using a VPN

If you find yourself unable to view the game locally, you may need a different way to watch the game -- that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on game day by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game. So if your internet provider or mobile carrier has stuck you with an IP address that incorrectly shows your location in a blackout zone, a VPN can correct that problem by giving you an IP address in your correct, nonblackout area. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Canada, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.

Livestream the Crystal Palace vs. Newcastle game in the US



This weekend's match at Selhurst Park is streaming on Peacock. You'll need a Peacock Premium or Premium Plus account to catch the game live.

NBC's streaming service Peacock offers access to plenty of Premier League soccer throughout the season. You'll need to be signed up with a Peacock Premium or Premium Plus account to stream games live. For a limited time, you can sign up for Peacock Premium at a 60% discount, dropping the monthly cost as low as $2 (or even less with an annual account).

Livestream the Crystal Palace vs. Newcastle game in the UK



Premier League rights in the UK are split between Sky Sports, BT Sport and Amazon Prime Video. The Crystal Palace vs. Newcastle United game is exclusive to Sky Sports -- showing on its Sky Sports Main Event, Premier League and Ultra channels. If you already have Sky Sports as part of your TV package, you can stream the game via its Sky Go app, but cord-cutters will want to get set up with a Now account, and a Now Sports membership, to stream the game.

Sky subsidiary Now (formerly Now TV) offers streaming access to Sky Sports channels with a Now Sports membership. You can get a day of access for £12, or sign up to a monthly plan from £25 per month right now.

Livestream the Crystal Palace vs. Newcastle game in Canada





If you want to stream the Eagles against the Magpies live in Canada, you'll need to subscribe to FuboTV Canada. The service has exclusive rights to this Premier League season.

