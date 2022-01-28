Crush Cisco's certification exams with this $39 training bundle

Cisco

With more and more offices embracing remote work as a long-term solution for this persistent pandemic, more work than ever before is taking place entirely online. And those offices need IT professionals to help them keep their digital workplaces running smoothly. Getting trained in Cisco network support is great way to get a leg up in the ever-expanding IT career field, and right now you can get all the training you need for just $39 with this online course bundle from StackSocial. This bundle offer is only available for today, so be sure to sign up soon.

The Cisco certification course bundle includes six different classes totaling over 50 hours of instruction, plus hands-on labs and assignments so you can actually try out what you learned. Several classes are geared towards earning specific certifications that you can put on your resume for a serious advantage in the job hunt. These include an IPv4 course, a course for the new CCNA R/S 200-125 certification and one to prepare you for the different routing protocols you might encounter in both the CCNA and the CCENT exams.

Students will learn helpful skills for both exams and real-world applications, including network automation using Ansible, mastering the Unified Messaging Voicemail system, planning network infrastructure and much more.

