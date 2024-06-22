Copa America 2024 Soccer: Livestream Mexico vs. Jamaica From Anywhere

A Mexican team in transition take on an improving Jamaica side in this 2024 Copa America Group B fixture.

New Mexico boss Jaime Lozano has been tasked with overhauling El Tri ahead of co-hosting the 2026 World Cup. The new regime has yet to see an uptick in results over predecessor Tata Martino's disappointing tenure, however, with back-to-back warmup defeats to Uruguay and Brazil ahead of this tournament.

They now come up against a Jamaica team that boasts a core group of stars from the English Premier League, including Michail Antonio and Leon Bailey, with boss Heimir Hallgrímsson's side claiming five wins from their last seven international games.

These two sides met at last summer's CONCACAF Gold Cup semifinals in Las Vegas, in a match Mexico won 3-0 -- a scoreline that doesn't tell the full story of a close encounter.

Mexico take on Jamaica on Saturday, June 22, at NRG Stadium in Houston. Kick-off is at 9 p.m. ET or 6 p.m. PT in the US and Canada. That makes it a 2 a.m. BST start in the UK and a 11 a.m. AEST kick-off in Australia on Sunday morning.

Below, we'll outline the best live TV streaming services to use to watch every game live, no matter where you are in the world.

Mexico striker Santi Giménez comes into this tournament having scored 21 goals from 29 league appearances this season for Dutch club Feyenoord. Michael Janosz/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Livestream Mexico vs. Jamaica in the US without cable

As with UEFA Euro 2024, which is taking place at the same time in Germany, Fox is where it's at for US soccer fans looking to watch Copa America 2024 matches. The tournament's matches will be split across Fox and Fox Sports 1, with this match on FS1. All 32 matches will also be available to watch with Spanish-language commentary on TUDN, Univision or UniMás.

If you don't have the channels as part of your cable lineup, both can be streamed via Sling TV.

Sling TV Watch Copa America 2024 soccer on Fox Sling TV's Blue plan includes Fox and FS1, making it a great option for those wanting to watch international soccer action. It's $40 a month ($45 in some places) and includes over 40 channels, including other sports channels like ESPN. See at Sling

How to watch Mexico vs. Jamaica online from anywhere using a VPN

If you find yourself unable to view Copa America 2024 matches locally, you may need a different way to watch the tournament -- that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on game day by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Canada, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.

Livestream Mexico vs. Jamaica in the UK and Ireland



All 32 Copa America matches will be broadcast exclusively in Ireland and the UK on Premier Sports. The service recently reverted back to its old name in the UK after a brief spell under the ViaPlay banner.

Premier Sports Watch international football in the UK from £10 You'll need to be a subscriber to the Premier Sports Pack to watch its football coverage, which is priced at £10 per month for Sky customers and £13 for viewers on Virgin TV. You can also get Premier Sports on its own via Amazon Prime Video for an extra £15 a month. Pricing starts at 12 euros for subscribers in Ireland. See at Premier Sports

Livestream Mexico vs. Jamaica in Canada



Canadian soccer fans can watch the tournament via TSN and its streaming service TSN Plus. Existing TSN cable subscribers can watch at no extra charge using the details of their TV provider.

TSN TSN Plus Carries Copa America 2024 TSN Plus is a direct-streaming service that costs CA$8 a month and offers coverage of PGA Tour Live golf, NFL games, F1, Nascar and the four Grand Slam tennis tournaments. See at TSN

Livestream Mexico vs. Jamaica in Australia

Football fans Down Under can also watch all the action on streaming service Optus Sport.

Optus Sport Watch international soccer in Australia from AU$7 a month With exclusive rights to screen every English Premier League match live, as well as German Bundesliga and Spanish La Liga games and international fixtures, streaming service Optus Sport is a particularly big draw for Aussie soccer fans. If you're already an Optus network customer you can bag Optus Sport for a reduced price, with discounts bringing the price down to as low as AU$7 per month. If you're not, a standalone monthly subscription to the service starts at AU$25. See at Optus Sport

