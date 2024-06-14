Copa America 2024 Soccer: Livestream Every Match From Anywhere

Taking place at 14 stadiums across the USA over four weeks, the 2024 Copa America is upon us.

Bringing together 16 of the best sides from North America, Central America and the Caribbean, this year's edition of the quadrennial tournament marks only the second time that the festival of football has taken place outside of South America.

Lionel Messi's Argentina come into the tournament as defending champions as well as favourites to claim the crown once again ahead of their great rivals and 2020 runners-up Brazil.

Uruguay are also well backed to claim a record-breaking 16th title, with Mexico and the USA next up with the oddsmakers.

Below, we'll outline the best live TV streaming services to use to watch every game live, no matter where you are in the world.

Copa America 2024: When and where?

The 2024 Copa America kicks off with the opening match between Argentina and Canada on Friday, June 21, at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia and culminates with the final at Miami Gardens. on Sunday, 14 July.

How to watch every Copa America 2024 game online from anywhere using a VPN

If you find yourself unable to view Copa America 2024 matches locally, you may need a different way to watch the tournament -- that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on game day by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Canada, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.

Livestream Copa America 2024 matches in the US

As with UEFA Euro 2024, which is taking place at the same time in Germany, Fox is where it's at for US soccer fans looking to watch Copa America 2024 matches. The tournament's matches will be split across FOX and Fox Sports 1. It's also worth noting that all 32 matches will also be available to watch with Spanish-language commentary on TUDN, Univision or UniMás.

If you don't have the channels as part of your cable lineup, both can be streamed via Sling TV.

Sling TV Watch Copa America 2024 soccer on Fox Sling TV's Blue plan includes Fox and FS1, making it a great option for those wanting to watch international soccer action. It's $40 a month ($45 in some places) and includes over 40 channels, including other sports channels like ESPN. See at Sling

Livestream Copa America 2024 games in the UK and Ireland

All 32 Copa America matches will be broadcast exclusively in Ireland and the UK on Premier Sports. The service has recently reverted back to its old name in the UK after a brief spell under the ViaPlay banner.

Premier Sports Watch international football in the UK from £10 You'll need to be a subscriber to the Premier Sports Pack to watch its football coverage, which is priced at £10 per month for Sky customers and £13 for viewers on Virgin TV. You can also get Premier Sports on its own via Amazon Prime Video for an extra £15 a month. Pricing start at €12 for subscribers in Ireland. See at Premier Sports

Livestream Copa America 2024 games in Canada



Canadian soccer fans can watch the tournament via TSN and its streaming service TSN Plus. Existing TSN cable subscribers can watch at no extra charge using the details of their TV provider.

TSN TSN Plus Carries Copa America 2024 TSN Plus is a direct-streaming service that costs CA$8 a month and offers coverage of PGA Tour Live golf, NFL games, F1, Nascar and the four Grand Slam tennis tournaments. See at TSN

Livestream Copa America 2024 game in Australia

Football fans Down Under can also watch all the action on streaming service Optus Sport.

Optus Sport Watch international soccer in Australia from AU$7 a month With exclusive rights to screen every English Premier League match live, as well as German Bundesliga and Spanish La Liga games and international fixtures, streaming service Optus Sport is a particularly big draw for Aussie soccer fans. If you're already an Optus network customer you can bag Optus Sport for a reduced price, with discounts bringing the price down to as low as AU$7 per month. If you're not, a standalone monthly subscription to the service starts at AU$25. See at Optus Sport

