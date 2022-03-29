Coordinated Phishing Attempt Targets Election Officials in Nine States, Says FBI

Bill Hinton

The FBI released a report Tuesday identifying three separate "coordinated" credential phishing attempts in October 2021 that targeted elected officials across at least nine states. The first event came on Oct. 5, when unidentified attackers used two email addresses, one from the compromised account of a government official, to send an attachment intended to redirect users to a credential harvesting website. Less than two weeks later, two similar phishing attempts appeared from email addresses linked to US businesses.

The FBI did not disclose whether any of the cyberattacks were successful, or if any sensitive information was compromised. Though the cyberattacks occurred nearly six months ago, the FBI is warning state and local government officials that the threat is still very real heading into the 2022 election season.

The FBI didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

