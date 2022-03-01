Company, Employee Data Leaked Following Nvidia Cyberattack

Nvidia

A cyberattack on US chipmaker Nvidia has resulted in the leak of employee credentials and some company proprietary information online, the company said Tuesday.

"We have no evidence of ransomware being deployed on the NVIDIA environment or that this is related to the Russia-Ukraine conflict," an Nvidia spokesperson said in a statement. "However, we are aware that the threat actor took employee credentials and some NVIDIA proprietary information from our systems and has begun leaking it online."

The tech giant said it became aware of a cybersecurity incident that impacted IT resources Feb. 23. Shortly after the attack, Nvidia said it further hardened its network, "engaged cybersecurity incident response experts and notified law enforcement." The company didn't provide further details on the scope of the attack but said its team is working to analyze the information that's been leaked online so far.

"We do not anticipate any disruption to our business or our ability to serve our customers as a result of the incident," an Nvidia spokesperson said in an email.

The cyberattack on Nvidia comes on the heels of a record-breaking year in cyber incidents. The number of reported data breaches jumped 68 percent in 2021 to the highest total ever, according to a report by the Identity Theft Resource Center. Technology companies have been the subject of recent notorious cyberattacks. In January of 2021, the Texas-based company SolarWinds, whose software is used by everyone from the federal government to railroads, hospitals and major tech companies, was hacked.