Commanders vs. Cowboys Livestream: How to Watch NFL on Thanksgiving Day Online

This Turkey Day NFC East clash sees the Commanders travel to the Lone Star State.

Eli Blumenthal Senior Editor
Eli Blumenthal is a senior editor at CNET with a particular focus on covering the latest in the ever-changing worlds of telecom, streaming and sports. He previously worked as a technology reporter at USA Today.
Expertise 5G, mobile networks, wireless carriers, phones, tablets, streaming devices, streaming platforms, mobile and console gaming,
See full bio
Matt Elliott Senior Editor
Matt Elliott is a senior editor at CNET with a focus on laptops and streaming services. Matt has more than 20 years of experience testing and reviewing laptops. He has worked for CNET in New York and San Francisco and now lives in New Hampshire. When he's not writing about laptops, Matt likes to play and watch sports. He loves to play tennis and hates the number of streaming services he has to subscribe to in order to watch the various sports he wants to watch.
Expertise Laptops, desktops, all-in-one PCs, streaming devices, streaming platforms
See full bio
Paramount Plus Essentials: $6
YouTube TV
Hulu Plus Live TV
DirecTV Stream
Fubo
The Commanders seemed primed to inch back into the playoff picture in Week 11 when they hosted the rival Giants. Yet again, Washington fell short to their division rival, with the loss dropping the Commanders down to 4-7 on the year. 

On Thursday they will hope to turn the tide against a more formidable NFC East rival, heading down to Dallas to take on the 7-3 Cowboys in a Thanksgiving showdown. 

The Cowboys enter the contest having completed yet another thorough beatdown of a bad NFC team, this time the Panthers. 

Kickoff for Thursday's showdown is called for 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT) on CBS. Here's how you can watch it live.  

Keep reading to see your options for watching Thanksgiving football on live TV streaming services, and check out our full guide to streaming the NFL in 2023 for more viewing options.

Washington Commanders quarterback looking to his right.

Commanders quarterback Sam Howell suffered three interceptions in his side's 31-19 defeat to the Giants last time out.

 Michael Owens/Getty Images

Commanders vs. Cowboys: When and where?

For Week 12 of the NFL season, the Cowboys host the Commanders at 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT) on Thanksgiving (Thursday, Nov. 23). The game is set to take place at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, home of the Cowboys.

How to watch, livestream Commanders vs. Cowboys

CBS is carrying this match nationwide, so in addition to cable, satellite and an over-the-air antenna -- which lets you watch your local CBS station for free -- you can also stream the game live using a streaming service. The least expensive option is Paramount Plus, which starts at $6 a month. 

Most live TV streaming services including YouTube TV and Hulu Plus Live TV also carry your local NBC station (see below), but they're a lot more expensive.

You can also subscribe to NFL Plus, the NFL's own streaming service at $7 per month, but a stream for this Turkey Day game is limited to just watching on a phone or tablet (not a TV).

Paramount Plus Essentials: $6

Cheap alternative for AFC fans on Sunday to get CBS

Those looking for CBS' games will be able to stream them on Paramount Plus with its $6 per month Essentials tier. You can check for yourself if your area has live CBS streaming here.

Read our Paramount Plus review.

YouTube TV

Carries CBS for $73 a month

YouTube TV costs $73 a month and includes CBS. Plug in your ZIP code on YouTube TV's welcome page to see which local networks are available in your area. Read our YouTube TV review.

Hulu Plus Live TV

Carries CBS for $70 a month

Hulu Plus Live TV costs $70 a month right now (before jumping to $77 per month on October 12) and includes CBS in most markets. On its live news page, you can enter your ZIP code under the "Can I watch local news in my area?" question at the bottom of the page to see which local channels you get. Read our Hulu with Live TV review.

DirecTV Stream

Carries CBS for $75 a month

DirecTV Stream's basic $75-a-month Entertainment package includes CBS in most markets. You can use its channel lookup tool to see which local channels are available where you live. Read our DirecTV Stream review.

Fubo

Fubo

Carries CBS for $75 a month

Fubo costs $75 a month and includes CBS in most markets. Click here to see which local channels you get. Read our Fubo review.

All the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our live TV streaming services guide.