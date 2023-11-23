Commanders vs. Cowboys Livestream: How to Watch NFL on Thanksgiving Day Online
This Turkey Day NFC East clash sees the Commanders travel to the Lone Star State.
The Commanders seemed primed to inch back into the playoff picture in Week 11 when they hosted the rival Giants. Yet again, Washington fell short to their division rival, with the loss dropping the Commanders down to 4-7 on the year.
On Thursday they will hope to turn the tide against a more formidable NFC East rival, heading down to Dallas to take on the 7-3 Cowboys in a Thanksgiving showdown.
The Cowboys enter the contest having completed yet another thorough beatdown of a bad NFC team, this time the Panthers.
Kickoff for Thursday's showdown is called for 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT) on CBS. Here's how you can watch it live.
Keep reading to see your options for watching Thanksgiving football on live TV streaming services, and check out our full guide to streaming the NFL in 2023 for more viewing options.
Commanders vs. Cowboys: When and where?
For Week 12 of the NFL season, the Cowboys host the Commanders at 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT) on Thanksgiving (Thursday, Nov. 23). The game is set to take place at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, home of the Cowboys.
How to watch, livestream Commanders vs. Cowboys
CBS is carrying this match nationwide, so in addition to cable, satellite and an over-the-air antenna -- which lets you watch your local CBS station for free -- you can also stream the game live using a streaming service. The least expensive option is Paramount Plus, which starts at $6 a month.
Most live TV streaming services including YouTube TV and Hulu Plus Live TV also carry your local NBC station (see below), but they're a lot more expensive.
You can also subscribe to NFL Plus, the NFL's own streaming service at $7 per month, but a stream for this Turkey Day game is limited to just watching on a phone or tablet (not a TV).
Those looking for CBS' games will be able to stream them on Paramount Plus with its $6 per month Essentials tier. You can check for yourself if your area has live CBS streaming here.
YouTube TV costs $73 a month and includes CBS. Plug in your ZIP code on YouTube TV's welcome page to see which local networks are available in your area. Read our YouTube TV review.
Hulu Plus Live TV costs $70 a month right now (before jumping to $77 per month on October 12) and includes CBS in most markets. On its live news page, you can enter your ZIP code under the "Can I watch local news in my area?" question at the bottom of the page to see which local channels you get. Read our Hulu with Live TV review.
DirecTV Stream's basic $75-a-month Entertainment package includes CBS in most markets. You can use its channel lookup tool to see which local channels are available where you live. Read our DirecTV Stream review.
Fubo costs $75 a month and includes CBS in most markets. Click here to see which local channels you get. Read our Fubo review.
All the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our live TV streaming services guide.
