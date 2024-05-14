Comcast's New Streaming Bundle Won't Be for Everyone

Comcast is offering a new streaming service bundle that brings together Netflix, Peacock and Apple TV Plus at a discount. Company CEO Brian Roberts announced the arrival of StreamSaver in an appearance at MoffettNathanson's 2024 Media, Internet and Communications Conference on Tuesday, Variety reported.

Though no pricing information is available yet, the streaming option will roll out later this month. Roberts described StreamSaver as having a "vastly reduced price" in comparison to competitors. However, the three-for-one bundle will only be for customers who have Comcast internet, mobile or TV subscriptions. If you're not a subscriber, then you're out of luck for this particular offering.

Depending on the price, this new bundle could potentially save you hundreds of dollars per year -- if you want to watch the content. Peacock, which offers two plans priced at $6 and $12 a month, will increase its prices to $8 a month for Peacock Premium and $14 for Peacock Premium Plus in July. The service is available for free to certain Xfinity internet or Instacart Plus subscribers. The Comcast-owned platform offers live sports and originals as well as content from NBC, Universal and Bravo. Netflix offers three price tiers, ranging from $7 to $23 a month, while Apple TV Plus costs $10 a month.

Streaming bundles have become a trend in 2024.Comcast's news comes on the heels of Disney and Warner Bros. Discovery unveiling their own joint bundle that packages Disney Plus, Hulu and Max. The two media giants revealed that the bundle will launch this summer in the US and give viewers access to content from ABC, CNN, DC, Disney, Food Network, FX, HBO, HGTV, Hulu, Marvel, Pixar, Warner Bros. and other brands. You'll be able to choose from ad-supported and ad-free plans in the bundle, and subscriptions will be available through any of the three streaming platforms.

Verizon did something similar in 2023 when it began offering a streaming bundle for its wireless users. In December, the carrier introduced a $10 bundle for the ad-based versions of Max and Netflix. The catch is that customers must be on Unlimited Welcome, Unlimited Plus or Unlimited Ultimate to access the package.