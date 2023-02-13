Super Bowl: How to Watch Best Super Bowl Ads Rihanna's Halftime Show PlayStation VR 2 Unboxed Bing and AI ChatGPT and Dating Best and Worst Onscreen Couples Netflix Password-Sharing Crackdown
Tech Services & Software

Comcast Xfinity Customers Losing Free Peacock Access

Xfinity customers who want to continue watching NBC's streaming service will have to start paying in June.

Sarah Lord headshot
Sarah Lord
Peacock streaming movies and TV logo
Xfinity looks to be losing free Peacock as a perk. 
James Martin/CNET

Comcast Xfinity customers will have to start paying for Peacock Premium. The cable company is alerting customers that packages will no longer include a complimentary subscription to NBC's streaming service

NBC confirmed to CNET that the change will take place on June 26, at which point eligible customers will be able to continue their service at a yet-to-be-announced discounted rate.

Previously, subscribers to Comcast Xfinity's F1 or Flex packages had access to a free Peacock Premium account, which typically costs $5 a month and includes ads. Beginning on April 3, new Xfinity customers will receive a six-month trial of Peacock Premium, after which they will be eligible to continue the service at the discounted rate, Variety reported earlier

This change comes on the heels of Peacock's recent decision to end free accounts. New Peacock users now have to sign up for the $5 Peacock Premium or the $10 ad-free Premium Plus membership in order to access NBC's content. 

NBC's streaming service made strong gains last year, surpassing 20 million paid subscribers

Comcast isn't the only provider to offer a deal on Peacock Premium. DirecTV Stream offers the service to its users for a discounted rate of $3 a month

