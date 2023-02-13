Comcast Xfinity Customers Losing Free Peacock Access

Comcast Xfinity customers will have to start paying for Peacock Premium. The cable company is alerting customers that packages will no longer include a complimentary subscription to NBC's streaming service.

NBC confirmed to CNET that the change will take place on June 26, at which point eligible customers will be able to continue their service at a yet-to-be-announced discounted rate.

Previously, subscribers to Comcast Xfinity's F1 or Flex packages had access to a free Peacock Premium account, which typically costs $5 a month and includes ads. Beginning on April 3, new Xfinity customers will receive a six-month trial of Peacock Premium, after which they will be eligible to continue the service at the discounted rate, Variety reported earlier.

This change comes on the heels of Peacock's recent decision to end free accounts. New Peacock users now have to sign up for the $5 Peacock Premium or the $10 ad-free Premium Plus membership in order to access NBC's content.

NBC's streaming service made strong gains last year, surpassing 20 million paid subscribers.

Comcast isn't the only provider to offer a deal on Peacock Premium. DirecTV Stream offers the service to its users for a discounted rate of $3 a month.