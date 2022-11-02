Comcast, Charter Announce Xumo as Name of Joint Streaming Brand

Comcast and Charter Communications have unveiled the name of their joint streaming platform: Xumo. The cable companies announced the name on Wednesday, dubbing the venture as the "new Xumo" that will include products and content.

The media giants originally announced their partnership in April with plans to bring together Xumo, Flex streaming products and XClass TVs.

Around since 2011 as a free ad-supported streaming service, Xumo is a brand that might ring a bell. Xumo, which Comcast bought in 2020, operates as a streamer with more than 200 channels that feature news, sports, TV shows and movies. Under the new Comcast and Charter collaboration, the brand has evolved into an entertainment platform that includes media players and smart TVs meant to rival Apple, Roku and Amazon's Fire TV.

Flex, Comcast's voice-controlled 4K streaming box that it licensed for the venture, is being rebranded as Xumo Stream Box. Currently, Flex provides access to a variety of movies, TV shows and streaming apps such as Netflix, Peacock and Disney Plus. Additionally, the XClass TV will become Xumo TV. According to the press release, Xumo devices will be available in late 2023 through Comcast, Charter and Walmart with more retailers added later. Both devices will be voice-enabled and powered by Comcast tech.

Xumo's own free streaming service will continue to exist, but under the new name Xumo Play. Customers will be able to keep watching free content on Xumo devices and through a standalone app.