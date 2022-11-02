SpaceX Falcon Heavy Launch Best Buy Deals Pokemon Go November Events Best Celeb Costumes RSV Cases Surge Winter Prep for Homes Daylight Saving Time Election Day
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Tech Services & Software

Comcast, Charter Announce Xumo as Name of Joint Streaming Brand

It's a streaming service that may already sound familiar to you.

Kourtnee Jackson headshot
Kourtnee Jackson
Xumo logo on TV screen perched on a stand
Xumo will serve as the brand name for the new joint venture.
Comcast/Charter/Xumo

Comcast and Charter Communications have unveiled the name of their joint streaming platform: Xumo. The cable companies announced the name on Wednesday, dubbing the venture as the "new Xumo" that will include products and  content. 

The media giants originally announced their partnership in April with plans to bring together Xumo, Flex streaming products and XClass TVs.

Around since 2011 as a free ad-supported streaming service, Xumo is a brand that might ring a bell. Xumo, which Comcast bought in 2020, operates as a streamer with more than 200 channels that feature news, sports, TV shows and movies. Under the new Comcast and Charter collaboration, the brand has evolved into an entertainment platform that includes media players and smart TVs meant to rival Apple, Roku and Amazon's Fire TV. 

Flex, Comcast's voice-controlled 4K streaming box that it licensed for the venture, is being rebranded as Xumo Stream Box. Currently, Flex provides access to a variety of movies, TV shows and streaming apps such as Netflix, Peacock and Disney Plus. Additionally, the XClass TV will become Xumo TV. According to the press release, Xumo devices will be available in late 2023 through Comcast, Charter and Walmart with more retailers added later. Both devices will be voice-enabled and powered by Comcast tech. 

Xumo's own free streaming service will continue to exist, but under the new name Xumo Play. Customers will be able to keep watching free content on Xumo devices and through a standalone app. 