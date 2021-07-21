Clubhouse app leaves beta, now open to everyone

Clubhouse/Screenshot by CNET

Clubhouse captured the attention of Silicon Valley and beyond when it launched in last year. Now the audio-based social network is opening its virtual doors to everyone.

On Wednesday, Clubhouse said that its app is now out of beta and that people no longer need an invite to join.

"It's been a rollercoaster first half of the year, and we've emerged much bigger than we were in January," wrote co-founders Paul Davison and Rohan Seth in a blog post. "We've added 10M people to the community since we launched Android in mid-May, and seen 90M DMs sent since we launched Backchannel last week."

Clubhouse is an audio chat app that has virtual rooms people can enter to listen to or participate in a conversation that's on a specific topic. People can also form and join Clubs within Clubhouse, which the app describes as interest-based groups.

Big updates for the app will be shipped every one to two weeks, Clubhouse said. The app is available on Android and iOS.