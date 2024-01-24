Chrome Will Use Experimental AI Feature to Organize Tabs, Write Reviews

Google Chrome is introducing new experimental AI features that aim to make your online web browsing experience more organized, the company said in a press release on Tuesday.

Starting with Chrome version M121, users will be able to enable various Experimental AI features from the Settings page. This includes Tab Groups, or the ability to automatically sort tabs in specific groups. To do this, right-click on a tab and select Organize Similar Tabs.

Google said the features will be rolling out over the next few days. For Experimental AI features to take effect, Chrome may require a restart.

Another Chrome AI feature allows AI to create custom themes, similar to the Pixel 8's generative AI wallpapers. To enable, open a new tab and click on Customize Chrome in the bottom-right corner of the screen. After clicking Change theme there should be another option to Create with AI.

Chrome's new AI features comes as Google doubles down on AI, the generative technology that can create novel text, code, images and video, all with a few simple prompts. With the launch of ChatGPT in late 2022 and its subsequent mainstream success, Google, Microsoft, Apple and pretty much every major tech company has been looking to use AI to muscle-up its suite of software and services.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said that his company is aiming to create artificial general intelligence, which is essentially a much smarter version of AI. It's led to a talent war between Big Tech, with some restructuring and layoffs being attributed to AI reprioritization. Given that generative AI could generate up to $4.4 trillion in economic value, according to McKinsey, it's no surprise that tech companies are aiming to dominate the space.

Along with Tab Groups and AI themes, soon Chrome will be able to help you draft restaurant reviews and other text with the help of generative AI. Starting next month, this experimental AI feature will allow you to right-click on a text box and ask Chrome to help you write text with just a few keywords.

