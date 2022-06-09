Chrome to Use AI to Predict if People Want Website Notifications

Google Chrome is doing something about websites that constantly ask users if they want to receive notifications by automatically disabling prompts based on a person's history.

On the next release of Chrome, Google will launch a machine learning (ML) model that will make predictions on a person's browsing preferences, the company said in a blog post Thursday. Google says the ML model will make predictions entirely on-device.

Google didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Chrome will also get additional ML-based features. In Journeys, a Chrome feature that helps users retrace their online browsing history, ML can more easily help people pick up where they left off. ML in Chrome will also allow for websites to automatically come up in a person's preferred language more often.

Story is developing.