'Chris Rock: Selective Outrage': When to Stream the Live Netflix Comedy Special

Almost a year since he received that infamous slap at the Oscars, Chris Rock is back with a very different sort of bang, as the standup comedian takes to the stage for a history-making live comedy special on Netflix.

Marking the first time an act has performed a livestreaming comedy event on Netflix, Chris Rock: Selective Outrage is set to be broadcast worldwide in 190 countries from the Hippodrome Theatre in Baltimore, Maryland, on Saturday night.

The show is expected to be based around all-new material from the comedian as well as drawing from Rock's recent Ego Death world tour routine.

While it'll struggle to reach the same levels of infamy as Rock's explosive encounter with Will Smith, the streaming service has been keen to emphasize that the special will have an uncensored, "anything goes" approach to proceedings. A Netflix press release proudly stated: "The seven-second delay button is taking a night off."

When is Chris Rock: Selective Outrage being broadcast?

This groundbreaking live comedy special is set to be broadcast live on Netflix on Saturday, March 4 at 7 p.m. PT (10 p.m. ET).

Alongside Rock's routine, star-studded pre- and post-show specials are set to round-out the evening's entertainment, which will only be available to watch on the night.

Starting at 6:30 p.m. PT (9:30 p.m. ET) and serving as the night's opening act, The Show Before the Show will be hosted by Ronny Chieng alongside Arsenio Hall, Leslie Jones and Deon Cole. The half hour build-up show is set to feature special messages from the likes of Amy Schumer, Cedric the Entertainer, Ice-T, Jerry Seinfeld, Kevin Hart and Sir Paul McCartney.

Following immediately after Rock's standup will be The Show After The Show. Hosted by David Spade and Dana Carvey, the wrap-up show will feature Hall once more, plus JB Smoove and NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar discussing the night's events.

Viewers will be able to rewind, pause and jump to "Live" during the broadcast, and if you start watching late, there will also be a "Play from the Beginning" option.

If you have to break off, the special will remain under the "Continue Watching" row on the Netflix home screen, and will also be available for streaming on demand on Netflix following the live event.

Read more: Best Streaming Service of 2023: Netflix, HBO Max, Disney Plus and More

How to watch Chris Rock's special from anywhere with a VPN

Perhaps you're traveling abroad and want to stream Netflix while away from home. With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to TV shows and movies from anywhere in the world. There are other good reasons to use a VPN for streaming, too.

A VPN is the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds by encrypting your traffic. Using a VPN is also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins. Streaming TV can be a bit smoother with a reliable, quality VPN that's passed our tests and security standards.

You can use a VPN to stream content legally as long as VPNs are legal in your country and you have a valid subscription to the streaming service you're using. The US and Canada are among the countries where VPNs are legal, but we advise against streaming or downloading content on illegal torrent sites. We recommend ExpressVPN, but you may opt for another provider from our best list such as Surfshark or NordVPN.

Sarah Tew/CNET If you're looking for a secure and dependable VPN, our Editors' Choice is ExpressVPN. It's fast, works on multiple devices and provides stable streams. It's normally $13 per month, but you can sign up for ExpressVPN and save 49% -- the equivalent of $6.67 per month -- if you get an annual subscription. ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee. Read our review of ExpressVPN.

Follow the VPN provider's instructions for installation, and choose a country where Selective Outrage will be streaming. We've successfully tested using Netflix and an ExpressVPN server in New York City, so that's one location you could choose to watch this event.

Before you open the streaming app, make sure you are connected to your VPN using your selected region. If you want to stream Chris Rock: Selective Outrage on more than one device, it's possible you'll need to configure each one to ensure you are signed in. Go to settings and check your network connections to verify you're logged in and connected to your VPN account.

If you run into issues with streaming, first make sure your VPN is up and running on its encrypted IP address. Double-check that you've followed installation instructions correctly and you've picked the right geographical area for viewing. If you still encounter connection problems, you may need to reboot your device. Close all apps and windows, restart your device and connect to your VPN first. Note that some streaming services have restrictions on VPN access.

Read more: Best VPN 2023: VPNs Tested and Rated by Our Experts

Stream Chris Rock: Selective Outrage on Netflix