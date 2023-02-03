Chelsea vs. Fulham Livestream: How to Watch Premier League Soccer From Anywhere

Just a mere three weeks after Fulham recorded a shock 2-1 win over Chelsea, these two teams meet again in what looks set to be another thrilling West London derby.

Friday's match at Stamford Bridge could see Argentinian World Cup winner Enzo Fernández make his Chelsea debut, after the midfielder completed a $130 million move from Benfica in midweek -- a fee that set a new English Premier League transfer record.

Fernández will be hoping to make a better first impression than one of Chelsea's other January signings, after João Félix's debut ended early thanks to a red card for a rash challenge in the reverse fixture of this match at Craven Cottage. Félix remains suspended for this clash, but fellow high-profile signing Mykhailo Mudryk (a snip at $107 million) looks likely to start for the hosts.

Two points and four places above Chelsea in the standings, Fulham looks to mount a serious challenge for European qualification. Since last month's win over the Blues, Fulham have crashed to two defeats in the league and were held to a disappointing draw against Championship outfit Sunderland in the FA Cup last week. Coach Marco Silva likely aims for at least a draw here as he looks to maintain his side's early season form.

Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC/Getty Images

Chelsea vs. Fulham: When and where?



Chelsea host Fulham at Stamford Bridge in London on Friday, Feb. 3. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. local time in the UK (3 p.m. ET, 12 p.m. PT in the US, and 7 a.m. AEST in Australia on Saturday, Feb. 4).

How to watch the Chelsea vs. Fulham game online from anywhere using a VPN

If you find yourself unable to view the game locally, you may need a different way to watch the game -- that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on game day by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game. So if your internet provider or mobile carrier has stuck you with an IP address that incorrectly shows your location in a blackout zone, a VPN can correct that problem by giving you an IP address in your correct, nonblackout area. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Canada, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.

Sarah Tew/CNET ExpressVPN is our current best VPN pick for people who want a reliable and safe VPN, and it works on a variety of devices. It's normally $13 per month, and you can sign up for ExpressVPN and save 49% plus get three months of access for free -- the equivalent of $6.67 per month -- if you get an annual subscription. Note that ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Livestream the Chelsea vs. Fulham game in the US



Friday's match at Stamford Bridge is on USA Network, which you can access as part of your cable package or at the with a valid login, and can be streamed via FuboTV and Sling TV.

FuboTV is one of the best sports streaming services for soccer fans and, importantly for cord-cutters wanting to watch the Premier League, it carries USA Network, which airs several games that are not shown on Peacock. It's pricey, though, with prices from $75 per month, so if you don't plan on using FuboTV for its wider soccer access -- including Serie A, Ligue 1, Liga MX and others -- you may be better served by Sling Blue, which also carries USA Network from $35 per month.

Livestream the Chelsea vs. Fulham game in the UK



Premier League rights in the UK are split between Sky Sports, BT Sport and Amazon Prime Video. The Chelsea vs. Fulham game is exclusive to Sky Sports -- showing on its Sky Sports Main Event, Premier League and Ultra channels. If you already have Sky Sports as part of your TV package, you can stream the game via its Sky Go app, but cord-cutters will want to get set up with a Now account, and a Now Sports membership, to stream the game.

Sky subsidiary Now (formerly Now TV) offers streaming access to Sky Sports channels with a Now Sports membership. You can get a day of access for £12, or sign up to a monthly plan from £25 per month right now.

Livestream the Chelsea vs. Fulham game in Canada





If you want to stream this West London derby live in Canada, you'll need to subscribe to FuboTV Canada. The service has exclusive rights to this Premier League season.



FuboTV is the go-to destination for Canadians looking to watch the Premier League this season with exclusive streaming rights to every game. It costs CA$25 per month, though you can save some cash by paying quarterly or annually.

Livestream the Chelsea vs. Fulham game in Australia



Football fans Down Under can watch this clash between these two London rivals on streaming service Optus Sport, which is showing every single Premier League game live in Australia this season.

With exclusive rights to screen every EPL match live this season, as well as German Bundesliga and Spanish La Liga games, streaming service Optus Sport is a particularly big draw for Aussie soccer fans. If you're already an Optus network customer you can bag Optus Sport for a reduced price, with discounts bringing the price down to as low as AU$7 per month. If you're not, a standalone monthly subscription to the service starts at AU$25.

