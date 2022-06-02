CheapOair Father's Day Travel Deal Saves You Up to $35 Off Flight Fees

Airfares are getting prohibitively expensive as fuel prices continue to soar. However, there are a few things you can always do to cut costs, like booking with airlines that allow free carry-on luggage and opting for economy seating or other budget-friendly options. Additionally, you can at CheapOair during the company's Father's Day sale. Simply use coupon code MYDAD35 at checkout.

CheapOair is an online travel agency that works with more than 400 carriers, including American Airlines, Southwest and other popular airlines, to help you book domestic and international flights at a lower cost. In addition to discounted fares on flights, CheapOair also features deals on hundreds of hotels, cruise lines and car rental companies so you can book everything you need for your trip in one place.

You can book whenever and wherever using the web or the ClubMiles app, which is available on both iOS and Android. The app allows you to earn 2x the points on bookings as part of CheapOair's loyalty program, and those points can be redeemed towards future bookings to give you even greater discounts. If you're planning to travel soon to see Dad or just for a change of scenery, this deal will save you some dough for when you're on the go.