Can't Remember a Song? Just Hum It Into YouTube Music on Your Android Phone
It's like Shazam, except you're the one singing (er, humming) the song.
If there's a song stuck in your head, but you can't remember the lyrics, band name or song title, no worries. YouTube Music is here to help.
The YouTube Music app on Android is rolling out a new Shazam-like feature that lets you hum (or badly sing) a song into your phone to search for it on YouTube Music. The hum-to-search feature is similar to the one that's been available in the Google app and Google Assistant since 2020.
Here's how to get YouTube Music to recognize your humming.
How to hum a song for YouTube Music to recognize
If you want to try out the new feature, you'll need to update to latest version of the Android YouTube Music, which is currently 7.02.51. You can update directly via the Play Store on your Android device.
In the YouTube Music app, go to the Home page, tap on the magnifying glass search button in the upper right and then hit the audio wave icon. YouTube Music will ask you to play, sing or hum whatever song you're trying to search for.
I had pretty good luck finding songs that were relatively simple to hum, like The White Stripes' "Seven Nation Army," The Cranberries' "Linger," and The Verve's "Bittersweet Symphony." However, I had a more difficult time getting Black Sabbath's "Children of the Grave" (metal) and Death Grips' "Get Got" (experimental hip-hop) to work.
Overall, it works great with more popular and relatively simple or catchy songs, just don't try anything more complex, like avant-garde jazz, technical death metal or melodic hardcore.
