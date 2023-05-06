Canelo Alvarez vs. John Ryder Livestream: When It Starts and How to Watch

It's an undisputed super-middleweight bout no self-respecting boxing fan will want to miss as Canelo Alvarez returns home to Mexico to defend his four world titles on Saturday against British fighter John Ryder.

Marking the first time Canelo has fought on home turf in 11 years, Saturday's clash in Guadalajara will be the 32-year-old's first appearance in the ring since his points victory over Gennady Golovkin in their final trilogy fight last September.

Canelo was forced to have hand surgery late last year, but claims to have recovered well as he puts his WBC, WBA, WBO and IBF titles on the line against southpaw Ryder.

Tonight's main event marks the first time the 34-year-old challenger has fought for a world title since losing to Callum Smith in controversial style back in 2019.

The London-born star is currently on a four-fight unbeaten run, with his most recent victory coming against Zach Parker in November last year.

Here are all the details of tonight's big fight, including start time, how to watch it and more.

Canelo Alvarez vs. John Ryder date and start times

Alvarez vs. Ryder takes place tonight, May 6, at the Estadio Akron in Guadalajara, Mexico

The main card starts at around 7 p.m. ET (4 p.m. PT), with ring walks for Alvarez and Ryder set to take place no earlier than 11 p.m. ET (8 p.m. PT).

How to watch Alvarez vs. Ryder from anywhere

If you find yourself unable to view Alvarez vs. Ryder locally, you may need a different way to watch the fight -- that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on the day by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game. So if your internet provider or mobile carrier has stuck you with an IP address that incorrectly shows your location in a blackout zone, a VPN can overcome that problem by giving you an IP address in your correct, nonblackout area. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Canada, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.

Looking for other options? Be sure to check out some of the other great VPN deals taking place right now.

How to watch Alvarez vs. Ryder in the US

Saturday's big fight is available via pay-per-view at several streaming providers making it super-easy to catch all of the action on your smart TV, streaming box or mobile device. The pricing is consistent across streaming services at $55, so really the choice comes down to which is your preferred service.

DAZN Watch Alvarez vs. Ryder for $55 Folks in the US can watch Alvarez vs. Ryder on DAZN. It's a pay-per-view event, though, and not included in your standard DAZN subscription. The cost is $55 on top of a regular subscription that runs $20 on a 12-month contract or $25 month-to-month. $85 at DAZN

Sling TV Watch Canelo vs. Ryder for $80 If you're already set up with a Sling account, that may be the easiest way to add on this pay-per-view fight. The service is charging $80 for the PPV and is available to paying Sling customers or registered Sling Freestream users (though you'll need to add a payment method to your account to purchase it). $85 at Sling

In addition to the above streaming options, several cable providers are offering the Canelo vs. Ryder fight. Pricing may vary so you'll want to check your own network for details, but the below providers are all showing the big fight:

How to watch Alvarez vs. Ryder in the UK

If you live in the UK, it's very easy -- and cheap -- for you to watch the Alvarez vs. Ryder fight, with DAZN being the go-to option. It's available as part of your standard subscription at no extra cost.

DAZN £10 per month in the UK Unlike other places around the globe, you don't have to pay over the odds for PPV access to the Alvarez vs. Ryder fight in the UK -- it's available via DAZN at no extra cost. As long as you have an active subscription, from £10 per month, you'll be able to watch the action on fight night, though you'll need to be up in the early hours UK time to watch it, with ringwalks for the headline not expected until after 4 a.m. BST on Sunday. See at DAZN

How to watch Alvarez vs. Ryder in Australia

Similar to US viewers, Australian boxing fans will need to purchase a DAZN PPV for the Alvarez vs. Ryder fight.

DAZN Watch Alvarez vs. Ryder in Australia for AU$15 Stream the Alvarez vs. Ryder fight Down Under via DAZN for AU$15, in addition to the regular $14-per-month subscription cost. The start time is scheduled for 9 a.m. AEST on Sunday, May 11, with the ring walks expected no earlier than 1 p.m. AEST. See at DAZN

Alvarez vs. Ryder full fight card



In addition to the big main event, there are two further title fights on the undercard during Saturday's event at the Estadio Akron in Guadalajara tonight.

Canelo Alvarez vs. John Ryder -- For WBA (Super), WBC, IBF and WBO super middleweight titles

Julio Cesar Martinez vs. Ronal Batista -- For Martinez's WBC flyweight title

Gabriel Gollaz Valenzuela vs. Steve Spark - For the WBA Inter-Continental super lightweight title

Nathan Devon Rodriguez vs. Alexander Mejia

Oleksandr Gvozdyk vs. Ricards Bolotniks

Bek Nurmaganbet vs. Argenis Espana

Lawrence King vs. Elio German Rafael

Johansen Alvarez Suarez vs. Johan Rodriguez Arreguin

Abilkhan Amankul vs. Jesus Moroyoqui Palomares

Carlos Emiliano Rojo vs. Fabian Trejo Rivera

Jesus Larios vs. Alejandro Curiel



