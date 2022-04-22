Cancel Your Netflix Subscription Like Everyone Else Is Doing

Sarah Tew/CNET

Netflix isn't doing so well right now. For the first time in a decade, the popular streaming service reported a loss of subscribers across the globe -- roughly 200,000 -- in the first quarter of 2022. And that number is expected to rise into the millions in the next few months -- a dire forecast for the media giant. Now, you might be wondering, why is this happening?

According to Netflix, it's a combination of factors, like the war in Ukraine and related sanctions and competition from other streaming services. But Netflix is also testing a new feature that clamps down on sharing accounts with people outside of your home, and that's also to blame for the massive dip in subscribers. Pair that with Netflix's announcement at the start of the year that it plans to raise prices for all subscribers in the US -- and, well, it's a recipe for disaster.

If you pay for Disney Plus, HBO Max or any other subscriptions, you might also be considering leaving Netflix, just like so many other customers right now. If you're ready to cut ties with Bridgerton, Russian Doll and Better Call Saul, we'll show you how to easily cancel your Netflix account on both your mobile devices and your computer.

How to cancel your Netflix subscription on your phone or tablet

It's easy to cancel your subscription on a computer (see the next section). Netflix makes it difficult to cancel your subscription on your phone and tablet, but there is a way to do it, although you won't be using any of the official Netflix apps on the App Store or Play Store. Instead, you'll need to use the web browser of your choice to cancel your Netflix account:

1. Go to Netflix.com on your web browser and sign in to your account. If you are redirected to the app, access the Netflix website in a private browser, which prevents redirecting from occurring.

2. Tap the three-dash menu in the top left to open the side menu.

3. Now hit Account.

4. Scroll down and tap Cancel Membership, which you'll find under Membership & Billing. The next page will notify you that your cancellation will be effective at the end of your current billing period.

5. To cancel your Netflix subscription, tap the blue Finish Cancellation button.

How to cancel your Netflix subscription on your computer

Canceling your Netflix subscription is much more straightforward on your computer. To start, simply open your preferred web browser and then follow these steps:

1. Go to Netflix.com, sign in to your account and choose a user. Don't use a Kids account or else you won't be able to access your account settings.

2. Next, hover your mouse over the user icon in the top-right and click Account.

3. Hit the Cancel Membership button.

4. Finally, click the blue Finish Cancellation button.

