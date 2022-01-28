Cancel Spotify: How to get rid of your premium subscription

Angela Lang/CNET

Looking to cancel your Spotify premium subscription? You're not alone. Following a dustup between Neil Young and the streaming service over podcaster Joe Rogan -- which resulted in Spotify's removing Young's entire catalogue -- some subscribers are looking to cancel their Spotify subscription.

If you're looking to cancel your Spotify Premium subscription, here's how. Note that some subscribers are reporting customer service system seems to be overwhelmed and is unable to cancel their subscription.

And if you're looking to switch to another service, such as Apple Music, YouTube Music, Tidal, here's here's where you can find Young's music.

How to cancel your paid Spotify subscription

First, you can't cancel your Spotify subscription through any of the service's applications on iOS, Android, MacOS, or Windows. Instead, you'll need to access your Spotify account through a web browser on your smartphone, tablet or computer. Here's how:

1. Go to spotify.com/account and log in to your account.

2. In Account Overview, scroll down to Your plan and hit Change plan.

3. Next, scroll down to Available plans and hit Cancel Premium.

4. Finally, hit Yes, cancel to finish the cancellation process.

This won't delete your Spotify account but instead cancel your paid subscription and knock you down to the free tier, which still allows music streaming with advertisements. You'll also get to keep all your playlists and saved music. And if your next billing date is still a few days or weeks away, you'll continue to have access to your premium account until then.

If for some reason you don't see an option to change your plan, that could mean you're getting your subscription as part of a package from another company, like a mobile or internet provider or Apple. If this is your situation, you'll want to reach out to the third-party to cancel your paid subscription.

Alternatively, you can fill out this form and either send it via email or physical mail to cancel your Spotify subscription.

If you're part of a family plan but not the manager of the plan, you can leave the plan but not cancel the subscription. Only the owner of the plan can do that.

