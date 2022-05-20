Canada Bans Huawei and ZTE Equipment from its Telecom Networks

Canada says it will ban the use of China's Huawei Technologies and ZTE 5G equipment citing national security concerns.

With the move, Canada joins the rest of the so-called Five Eyes intelligence-sharing network, which also includes the US, UK, Australia and New Zealand, which all have already banned the telecommunications equipment. While the move had been widely expected, it had been delayed due to diplomatic tensions with China.

"We intend to exclude Huawei and ZTE from our 5G networks," Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne told reporters Thursday in Ottawa according to CNN. "Providers who already have this equipment installed will be required to cease its use and remove it under the plans we're announcing today."

Companies will be required to remove their 5G gear by June 2024 and 4G equipment by the end of 2027.

Officials for Huawei and ZTE didn't immediately return CNET emails seeking comment.



