X
CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET

Our expert, award-winning staff selects the products we cover and rigorously researches and tests our top picks. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement

Caitlin Clark's WNBA Debut: How to Watch Her First Game for the Indiana Fever Tonight

The former Iowa star begins her professional career tonight in Connecticut in front of a sold-out crowd.

Matt Elliott Senior Editor
Matt Elliott is a senior editor at CNET with a focus on laptops and streaming services. Matt has more than 20 years of experience testing and reviewing laptops. He has worked for CNET in New York and San Francisco and now lives in New Hampshire. When he's not writing about laptops, Matt likes to play and watch sports. He loves to play tennis and hates the number of streaming services he has to subscribe to in order to watch the various sports he wants to watch.
Expertise Laptops | Desktops | All-in-one PCs | Streaming devices | Streaming platforms
See full bio
Matt Elliott
3 min read
See at YouTube TV
YouTube TV logo on a phone
YouTube TV
Carries all WNBA channels for $73 per month
See at Disney+
Disney Plus streaming TV and movies
Disney Plus
First Fever game for $8 per month
See at ESPN Plus
espn-plus-logo-2022-276
ESPN Plus
First Fever game for $11 per month
See at Amazon
Amazon Prime streaming tv and movies
Amazon Prime Video
Four Fever games for $9 a month
See at Paramount+
Paramount Plus Logo
Paramount Plus
Two Fever games for $6 per month

Caitlin Clark became appointment viewing during her college career at the University of Iowa where she led the Hawkeyes to back-to-back national title game appearances. Her seemingly unlimited shooting range was thrilling to witness and helped her become the NCAA Division 1's all-time leading scorer -- men's or women's -- after her four years at Iowa. 

The Indiana Fever happily selected Clark with the first pick of last month's WNBA draft, and the 2024 WNBA season begins tonight with the Connecticut Sun hosting the Fever. As she did in college, Clark is already selling out arenas in the pros. The Sun announced the game is a sellout, which is the team's first since the franchise's first home game in its inaugural 2003 season.

Thankfully, fans don't need a ticket to watch Clark's professional debut. The game between the Fever and Sun tips off tonight at 7:30 p.m. ET (4:30 p.m. PT) and will be shown on ESPN2, ESPN Plus and Disney Plus.

Keep reading to see which channels and streaming services you'll need to watch Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever tonight and throughout the 2024 WNBA season.

Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever looks on during the game against the Dallas Wings during the WNBA Preseason Game

Caitlin Clark begins her WNBA career on Tuesday when the Indiana Fever open the 2024 season against the Connecticut Sun.

 Cooper Neill/NBAE/Getty Images

How to watch Indiana Fever games

Of the Fever's 40 regular season games, 36 will be broadcast nationally. That's the Caitlin Clark effect. But it feels like you'll need about as many channels and streaming services as the number of points Clark averages per game to watch those 36 games. 

The Fever will play two games on ABC, five games on ESPN, one game on ESPN2, two games on CBS, one game on CBS Sports Network, eight games on Ion, four games on Prime Video and 13 games on NBA TV. And that doesn't include Clark's first game tonight, which is also streaming on ESPN Plus and Disney Plus.

Here's the breakdown for Fever games:

TV channels

  • ABC 
  • ESPN 
  • ESPN2
  • CBS 
  • CBS Sports Network
  • Ion
  • NBA TV

Streaming platforms

  • Disney Plus
  • ESPN Plus
  • Amazon Prime Video
  • Paramount Plus

In addition, the four games not broadcast nationally will be available with WNBA League Pass.

The best live TV streaming service for watching the Indiana Fever this season is YouTube TV. It offers all seven of the above channels in its base plan, which costs $73 a month. DirecTV Stream and Fubo also offer all seven channels but only in their upper-tier plans that cost more than $100 per month.

When does the Indiana Fever season start?

The 2024 season starts tonight, May 14. Each of the 12 teams in the WNBA plays 40 games in the four-month regular season, which ends in September. 
Sarah Tew/CNET

YouTube TV

Carries all WNBA channels for $73 per month

YouTube TV costs $73 a month and includes ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, Ion and NBA TV. There will be 25 WNBA regular season games in total (not just Indiana Fever games) shown on ABC, ESPN and ESPN2, and another 40 games will be shown on CBS and CBS Sports Network between now and September. 

Not every local network is available in every market, so plug in your ZIP code on YouTube TV's welcome page to see if ABC and CBS are available in your area.

Read our YouTube TV review.

See at YouTube TV
James Martin/CNET

Disney Plus

First Fever game for $8 per month

Caitlin Clark's first Fever game will be the first live sports event to be shown on Disney Plus, if you don't count the previous animated NFL and NHL broadcasts. After the Fever-Sun game, Disney Plus will livestream the game between the Phoenix Mercury and Las Vegas Aces starting at 10 p.m. ET.

Read our Disney Plus review.

See at Disney+

ESPN Plus

First Fever game for $11 per month

ESPN's stand-alone streaming service costs $11 a month or $100 a year and will show Caitlin Clark's debut with the Indiana Fever tonight, plus a subset of WNBA games shown on ESPN and ESPN2 during the regular season.

Read our ESPN Plus review.

See at ESPN Plus
James Martin/CNET

Amazon Prime Video

Four Fever games for $9 a month

During the WNBA season, 17 games will be streamed live on Prime Video, including four Indiana Fever games. Prime Video is included with an Amazon Prime subscription and costs $9 a month if purchased separately.

Read our Amazon Prime Video review.

See at Amazon
Engadget

Paramount Plus

Two Fever games for $6 per month

For $6 a month, you can watch simulcasts of CBS broadcasts of WNBA games on Paramount Plus. CBS will show eight national broadcasts on Saturday and Sunday afternoons during the regular season, two of which will feature Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever.

Read our Paramount Plus review.

See at Paramount+

Each of the live TV streaming services above allows you to cancel anytime and requires a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our live TV streaming services guide.