Caitlin Clark's WNBA Debut: How to Watch Her First Game for the Indiana Fever Tonight
The former Iowa star begins her professional career tonight in Connecticut in front of a sold-out crowd.
Caitlin Clark became appointment viewing during her college career at the University of Iowa where she led the Hawkeyes to back-to-back national title game appearances. Her seemingly unlimited shooting range was thrilling to witness and helped her become the NCAA Division 1's all-time leading scorer -- men's or women's -- after her four years at Iowa.
The Indiana Fever happily selected Clark with the first pick of last month's WNBA draft, and the 2024 WNBA season begins tonight with the Connecticut Sun hosting the Fever. As she did in college, Clark is already selling out arenas in the pros. The Sun announced the game is a sellout, which is the team's first since the franchise's first home game in its inaugural 2003 season.
Thankfully, fans don't need a ticket to watch Clark's professional debut. The game between the Fever and Sun tips off tonight at 7:30 p.m. ET (4:30 p.m. PT) and will be shown on ESPN2, ESPN Plus and Disney Plus.
Keep reading to see which channels and streaming services you'll need to watch Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever tonight and throughout the 2024 WNBA season.
How to watch Indiana Fever games
Of the Fever's 40 regular season games, 36 will be broadcast nationally. That's the Caitlin Clark effect. But it feels like you'll need about as many channels and streaming services as the number of points Clark averages per game to watch those 36 games.
The Fever will play two games on ABC, five games on ESPN, one game on ESPN2, two games on CBS, one game on CBS Sports Network, eight games on Ion, four games on Prime Video and 13 games on NBA TV. And that doesn't include Clark's first game tonight, which is also streaming on ESPN Plus and Disney Plus.
Here's the breakdown for Fever games:
TV channels
- ABC
- ESPN
- ESPN2
- CBS
- CBS Sports Network
- Ion
- NBA TV
Streaming platforms
- Disney Plus
- ESPN Plus
- Amazon Prime Video
- Paramount Plus
In addition, the four games not broadcast nationally will be available with WNBA League Pass.
The best live TV streaming service for watching the Indiana Fever this season is YouTube TV. It offers all seven of the above channels in its base plan, which costs $73 a month. DirecTV Stream and Fubo also offer all seven channels but only in their upper-tier plans that cost more than $100 per month.
When does the Indiana Fever season start?
The 2024 season starts tonight, May 14. Each of the 12 teams in the WNBA plays 40 games in the four-month regular season, which ends in September.
YouTube TV costs $73 a month and includes ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, Ion and NBA TV. There will be 25 WNBA regular season games in total (not just Indiana Fever games) shown on ABC, ESPN and ESPN2, and another 40 games will be shown on CBS and CBS Sports Network between now and September.
Not every local network is available in every market, so plug in your ZIP code on YouTube TV's welcome page to see if ABC and CBS are available in your area.
Caitlin Clark's first Fever game will be the first live sports event to be shown on Disney Plus, if you don't count the previous animated NFL and NHL broadcasts. After the Fever-Sun game, Disney Plus will livestream the game between the Phoenix Mercury and Las Vegas Aces starting at 10 p.m. ET.
ESPN's stand-alone streaming service costs $11 a month or $100 a year and will show Caitlin Clark's debut with the Indiana Fever tonight, plus a subset of WNBA games shown on ESPN and ESPN2 during the regular season.
During the WNBA season, 17 games will be streamed live on Prime Video, including four Indiana Fever games. Prime Video is included with an Amazon Prime subscription and costs $9 a month if purchased separately.
For $6 a month, you can watch simulcasts of CBS broadcasts of WNBA games on Paramount Plus. CBS will show eight national broadcasts on Saturday and Sunday afternoons during the regular season, two of which will feature Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever.
Each of the live TV streaming services above allows you to cancel anytime and requires a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our live TV streaming services guide.