Caitlin Clark's WNBA Debut: How to Watch Her First Game for the Indiana Fever Tonight

Caitlin Clark became appointment viewing during her college career at the University of Iowa where she led the Hawkeyes to back-to-back national title game appearances. Her seemingly unlimited shooting range was thrilling to witness and helped her become the NCAA Division 1's all-time leading scorer -- men's or women's -- after her four years at Iowa.

The Indiana Fever happily selected Clark with the first pick of last month's WNBA draft, and the 2024 WNBA season begins tonight with the Connecticut Sun hosting the Fever. As she did in college, Clark is already selling out arenas in the pros. The Sun announced the game is a sellout, which is the team's first since the franchise's first home game in its inaugural 2003 season.

Thankfully, fans don't need a ticket to watch Clark's professional debut. The game between the Fever and Sun tips off tonight at 7:30 p.m. ET (4:30 p.m. PT) and will be shown on ESPN2, ESPN Plus and Disney Plus.

Keep reading to see which channels and streaming services you'll need to watch Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever tonight and throughout the 2024 WNBA season.

Caitlin Clark begins her WNBA career on Tuesday when the Indiana Fever open the 2024 season against the Connecticut Sun. Cooper Neill/NBAE/Getty Images

How to watch Indiana Fever games

Of the Fever's 40 regular season games, 36 will be broadcast nationally. That's the Caitlin Clark effect. But it feels like you'll need about as many channels and streaming services as the number of points Clark averages per game to watch those 36 games.

The Fever will play two games on ABC, five games on ESPN, one game on ESPN2, two games on CBS, one game on CBS Sports Network, eight games on Ion, four games on Prime Video and 13 games on NBA TV. And that doesn't include Clark's first game tonight, which is also streaming on ESPN Plus and Disney Plus.

Here's the breakdown for Fever games:

TV channels

ABC

ESPN

ESPN2

CBS

CBS Sports Network

Ion

NBA TV

Streaming platforms

Disney Plus

ESPN Plus

Amazon Prime Video

Paramount Plus

In addition, the four games not broadcast nationally will be available with WNBA League Pass.

The best live TV streaming service for watching the Indiana Fever this season is YouTube TV. It offers all seven of the above channels in its base plan, which costs $73 a month. DirecTV Stream and Fubo also offer all seven channels but only in their upper-tier plans that cost more than $100 per month.

When does the Indiana Fever season start?

The 2024 season starts tonight, May 14. Each of the 12 teams in the WNBA plays 40 games in the four-month regular season, which ends in September.

Each of the live TV streaming services above allows you to cancel anytime and requires a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our live TV streaming services guide.