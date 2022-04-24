Build a Better Portfolio With Hundreds Off a Tykr Stock Screener Subscription

Tykr

Building an investment portfolio is one of the best ways for you to grow your income and start planning for your future. But when it comes to your money, you don't want to take any chances. If you're new to stocks and investing, Tykr is a great place to start and can act as your virtual financial advisor so you can buy and sell with confidence. And today only at StackSocial, you can get lifetime access for just $89, saving you hundreds compared to a monthly subscription.

It's already on sale, but be sure to use the promo code SPRING10 at checkout to get the full discount.

Tykr is an all-in-one stock screener and educational program designed specifically to help beginners understand the ins and outs of investing. It uses an advanced algorithm to analyze over 30,000 stocks from the U.S. and abroad, and provides a summary and score so you know if it's the right time to buy, or maybe unload some of your overvalued holdings. All the information is broken down into simple charts and explained using approachable language so you can understand exactly what is happening with your investments and why. Plus, it provides access to educational lectures and webinars so you can start making your own informed decisions and navigate the market like a pro.