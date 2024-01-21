Bucs vs. Lions Livestream: How to Watch NFL Divisional Round Game Online Today

The Detroit Lions hosted their first playoff game in 30 years last weekend and, after squeaking by the Rams 24-23, have earned a second game in front of their home fans. Heading to Detroit for the Divisional Round are the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who had a surprisingly easy time knocking out the Eagles in the wild-card round.

The game will feature a pair of top overall picks at quarterback who have found success on a team other than the one that drafted them. Jared Goff was the first pick in the 2016 draft and just beat the team that drafted him while helping the Lions snap a nine-game playoff losing streak. Baker Mayfield went first overall in the 2018 draft and is now on his fourth team, replacing none other than Tom Brady in Tampa. In his first season as a Buccaneer, he led the team to a division title and now has the Bucs two wins away from the Super Bowl.

The Buccaneers and Lions kick off on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET (12 p.m. PT) on NBC and Peacock.

Baker Mayfield threw for 337 yards and three touchdowns in the Bucs convincing 32-9 victory over reigning NFC champions the Philadelphia Eagles last Monday. Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

Bucs vs. Lions game today: When and where?

This Divisional Round matchup sees the Lions host the Bucs at 3 p.m. ET (12 p.m. PT) on Sunday. The game will take place at Ford Field in Detroit, home of the Lions.

How to watch Bucs vs. Lions in the US

Sunday's Rams-Lions game is on NBC, so your local NBC station will carry the game. In addition to cable, satellite and an over-the-air antenna -- which lets you watch NBC for free -- you can also watch the game live using a streaming service. The least expensive is Peacock Premium at $6 per month. Most live TV streaming services, including YouTube TV and Hulu Plus Live TV, also carry your local NBC station (see below), but they're a lot more expensive.

You can also subscribe to NFL Plus, the NFL's own streaming service at $7 per month, but streams are limited to just watching on a phone or tablet (not a TV).

All the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our live TV streaming services guide.