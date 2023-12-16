Broncos vs. Lions Livestream: How to Watch NFL Week 15 Online Today

The Broncos are riding high, having taken down the rival Chargers in Week 14 to improve to 7-6 and right in the mix for both the AFC West crown or a wild card spot.

The Lions, meanwhile, enter Week 15 after getting beat down by the Bears in Chicago. At 9-4 they remain in first place of the NFC North but are still a game back of the 49ers, Cowboys and Eagles for the top spot in the NFC.

Kickoff in Detroit is called for 8:15 p.m. ET (5:15 p.m. PT) on NFL Network and local channels in the two teams areas. Here is how you can watch, even if the game isn't available on a local channel or if you don't have cable or a streaming service with NFL Network.

Quarterback Russell Wilson has racked up a completion rate of 67.2%, clocking up 2,662 passing yards and 23 TDs. Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Broncos vs. Lions: When and where?



For Week 15 of the NFL season, the Lions host the Broncos at 8:15 p.m. ET (5:15 p.m. PT) on Saturday, Dec. 16. The game is set to take place at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan, home of the Lions.

How to watch, livestream Broncos vs. Lions

This fixture is one of three games this Saturday that is exclusive to NFL Network. There are numerous options for accessing NFL Network, which we've listed below, but the most cost-effective way is via NFL Plus.

