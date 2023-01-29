Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Liverpool Livestream: How to Watch FA Cup Soccer From Anywhere

Having played them off the park in their recent English Premier League meeting at Anfield, Brighton will be hoping to inflict another demoralizing defeat on Liverpool in this FA Cup fourth round clash.

The Seagulls waltzed to a comfortable 0-3 away victory in that match earlier this month, thanks to a Solly March double and a Danny Welbeck strike, in a performance which illustrated the relentless attacking philosophy of new coach Roberto De Zerbi.

Unbeaten in their last four and currently sitting sixth in the table, Brighton are on the up and will fancy their chances here against a Liverpool side that are struggling to live up to their Premier League heavyweight status.

The visitors head into this fixture with just one win in their last five across all competitions, with coach Jurgen Klopp desperately trying to revitalize a side that has been lackluster in front of goal since the World Cup break.

Brighton vs. Liverpool: When and where?



Brighton host Liverpool at the Amex Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 29. Kickoff is set for 1.30 p.m. local time in the UK (8.30 a.m. ET, 5.30 p.m. PT in the US and Canada, and 12.30 a.m. AEDT on Jan. 30 in Australia).

Livestream the Brighton vs. Liverpool game in the US



This cup match at the Amex Stadium is streaming exclusively live in the US on ESPN Plus. Kickoff is at 8.30 a.m. ET (5.30 a.m. PT) on Sunday morning for viewers in the States.

ESPN's standalone streaming service costs $10 a month or $100 for an annual subscription. With it, you'll be able to watch all of this season's FA Cup fixtures, including this intriguing matchup. Read our ESPN Plus review.

Livestream the Brighton vs. Liverpool game for free in the UK

The great news for footy fans in the UK is that free-to air broadcasters the BBC and ITV are sharing live duties for this season's FA Cup.

This fixture is being shown exclusively on ITV1, with coverage starting at 12:45 p.m. GMT ahead of the 1.30 p.m. kick-off.

ITV With the match being broadcast on ITV1, that also means you'll also be able to watch the game online for free via the network's on-demand streaming service, ITVX (formerly ITV Hub). The service has an updated new app that's available for Android and Apple mobile devices, as well as a vast array of smart TVs.

Livestream Brighton vs. Liverpool game in Canada

Canadian soccer fans looking to watch this big FA Cup fixture can watch all the action live via Sportsnet, with kickoff set for 8.30 a.m. ET (5.30 a.m. PT) on Sunday morning.

Sportsnet is available via most cable operators, but cord-cutters can subscribe to the network's standalone streaming service SN Now instead, with prices starting at CA$15 per month or CA$150 per year.

Livestream Brighton vs. Liverpool game in Australia

ViacomCBS now holds the broadcast rights for the FA Cup in Australia, which means you can now watch matches from the tournament live Down Under via streaming service Paramount Plus. Kickoff is at the somewhat inconvenient time of 12.30 a.m. AEDT early Monday morning.